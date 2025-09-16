51 billion reasons ngano walay baha sa Davao

MindaNews/16 September-The news over the weekend is the flood in Davao City, hitting Mintal, Matina, Bangkal and also in the comment sections of Facebook news pages.

Nahupa man ang baha sa dalan sa dakbayan sa Dabaw, pero bula-bula gihapon mga DDS sa Dabaw kay matud nila, normal ra ang baha.

Because of that, we should change Davao’s slogan: Li(f)e is Here.

The Davao DDS have plenty of palusot, err, reasons to make us believe the city is fine with the floods. They can be categorized into:

Denial: Photoshop lang na uy. Hindi yan sa Davao.

Blaming : Bakit nakafocus kayo sa Davao, nasa Manila ang palpak nga flood control

Pragmatic: Mawala ra man ang baha in 30 minutes or one hour, di pareho sa Manila nga one week pa.

Philosophical : Flood control man, dili flood prevention.

Scientific: Dahil sa climate change, tumitindi na ang mga baha.

There are indeed 51 billion reasons to deny that flooding is a problem, but Polong Duterte ain’t one.

*

To protect Davao, information about floods in Davao will now be restricted. Flood advisory will be accessed on an exclusive online website.

Users must first log in to the page and answer the question: Taga Davao ka ba?

If you answer NO, you will be redirected out of the page and this will appear on your screen: Tagalog ka ‘no? Sagpaon taka. Puro ka lang paninira!

If you answer YES, you will be advised: Keep quiet na lang.

*

The DDS and Hakbang ng Maisug planned a rally at EDSA last Saturday. But pro-Duterte mouthpiece Jeffrey Celiz staged the rally on a Friday. Talagang magulo ang isip nitong DDS.

But what are the DDS people rallying for?

Based on their Facebook narratives, it is confusing.

At first, they are angry at the Discayas.

Then they got angry at Senator Bato dela Rosa, whose question revealed that Discaya earned big time starting in Duterte’s presidency. 2016. Na-bato si Bato.

Then they got angry at Mayor Vico Sotto for attacking the Discayas.

Then they are sympathizing with the Discayas, even supporting the push for them to turn state witness after they exposed pro-Marcos lawmakers for allegedly receiving “commissions” from them.

Then they got angry when the House wanted to look into the 51-billion peso budget that first district Congressman Pulong Duterte received for infrastructure projects in 2020 to 2022. “Ang baha tua sa Manila, pero ang Davao ginaimbestigahan.”

While the Left and the Liberals are angry and rallying against corrupt contractors, corrupt DPWH people, nepo babies, ma-Duterte man or Ma-Marcos Jr, meanwhile, the DDS wants to exempt their idol, the Dutertes, from blame.

There are no ghost projects in Davao City, only ghost employees in City Hall and ghosts floods exist. There are also no nepo babies in Davao City, because Kitty Duterte is live-selling expensive merch.

The DDS have evolved into Diehard Discaya Supporters and Delusional Dabawenyo Society. Nalumos naman sila sa ilahang narrative.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers).