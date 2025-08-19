MOPPIYON KAHI DIID PATOY: Readings in Kidapawan History: Datu Patadon Tungao’s Letter

[In celebration of Kidapawan’s 78th foundation anniversary, I make public for the first time the letter of Patadon Tungao, what I consider Kidapawan’s oldest known work of creative nonfiction. Dated 18 July 1945 and addressed to Datu Gumbay Piang in Dulawan, the typewritten letter is the war hero’s detailed report of his experiences since the Japanese arrested him during the Second World War. Patadon would later on settle in Kidapawan, where a barangay is named after him. This letter has been kept by his family for decades, and a copy was submitted in 2018 to the City Government as part of the nomination process for the now-defunct Kidapawan Heroes award (Patadon would posthumously receive the second highest honor). I obtained a copy of the letter through the City Government. The reproduction here includes the typographical errors in the original typewritten text, followed by the correction. Very few portions are no longer legible, and are indicated as such with question marks in parentheses.]

The first page of my copy of the letter

Sir:

It was on December 25, 1943, when Datu Pindililang Piang, the Executive Officer of the 119th Inf. Reg’t was arrested by the Japanese Forces at Dulawan. So I went to Dulawan to seek the release of Datu Pindi if I could. But on December 26 1943, in the afternoon while I was eating my supper, Borja, a Filipino and Major Matsumoto of the Japanese forces came and held me on my hands and later tied me. They took my pistol and two rifles. At the same time, they beat me with an iron bar. Later, they brought me to Cotabato and clapped me in jail.

On December 28, 1943, Capt. Kobayashi of the Japanese Kempei took me inside his room and locked the doors and took the papers which contained the time when we commanded Lt. Barreto to go to Davao and the time when I informed you about the abuses of the Japanese forces at Paido-Pulangi. When they could see people from Dalican, they use to try and beat them. And the letter which they showed me was signed: “Patadon Tungao, Commanding Officer”. They asked me, “Is that your letter?” to which I answered, No. Then Capt. Kobayashi slapped me on my head, face, nose and ears, which bled profusely. It was worst on my eyes, which swelled for ten days.

On January 5, 1944, Capt. Kobayashi showed me another paper which was purported to be my message to you re your garand rifle and other rifles in the possession of Major Salipada Pendatun. The letter was said to have been delivered by Balimbingan. Again, Capt. Kobayashi asked me if that was my Letter. Again, I said No, and again they did their worst on me. This time, they whipped me on my mouth and four of my teeth were thrown.

On January 8, 1944, 1 was investigated again by Capt. Kobayashi about the letter, and told me among other things that I was the one who made maps of the Japanese fortifications of Davao, their mines and the names of the commanders of each Jap unit at Davao. Capt. Kobayashi insisted that the letter was my letter. He asked, “Where is the plan (map) you have to Gumbay?” I said, “That’s not my letter and I did not give anything to Gumbay.” So they hanged me for three (3) hours. My body was numbed. To make matters worse, the Japs found my letter to Capt Matabalao, telling him to send the battery immediately. Also your letter to me advising me to tell Abas Taog to return to Sulan.

On January 15, 1944, I was again investigated by Capt. Nakano. He asked me if it was really true that Datu Ugalingan Piang was supporting the Army (guerrillas), as was told them by Datu Sinsuat Balabaran. I answered that I have never heard that before. Then they tied my hands and partially hanged me and placed a ballot box on my neck on which was placed a big iron ball. I writhed with pain, but I uttered no word.

I crawled to my dark place assigned to me after they untied me.

On January 19, 1944, I was asked, “Where are your soldiers and where is Gumbay Piang and Salipada?” I answered, “I don’t know.” Then Capt. Nakano told me that Datu Sinsuat asked the Japs to kill me outright as I am really a guerrilla and that I am a bad fellow. He has been asking Major Matsumoto to kill me. Further, Datu Sinsuat told the Japs that I am the one transmitting reports to Datu Gumbay Piang and Datu Salipada and that I was the one killing Jap spies at Dalican, home place of Datu Sinsuat. All these were told by Datu Sinsuat according to Captain Nakano. Captain Nakano further told me that, Datu Duma Sinsuat, son of Datu Sinsuat, and Provincial Governor of Jap-controlled Cotabato at the time, told or reported to the Japs that I killed many Japs during the invasion of Davao by the Japs. This made matters worse for me.

After hours of questioning, Capt. Nakano told me: “never mind, Patadon, I will not kill you this time, but I will give you a very good medicine for your barbas (beard).” And what was his medicine? Why, he lighted a match, put a little oil on my beard and burned it. I had a hell of a time putting out the fire with my tongue as my hands were tied. They also burned my feet with cigarettes, and Capt. Nakano and the rest of the Japs laughed and sneered at me and I really felt what Jesus, the Prophet must have felt on the Cross, Nakano said, “Now, you will die soon because your fault is big and you belong to the Americans. You denied everything I asked you and I am convinced that you are a liar.” And again they did their worst on me. It was a wonder, I did not die then and there.

The next day the Japs told me again that Duma Sinsuat and his father Datu Sinsuat told them that I am the one entertaining all guerrilla officers and men who are roaming around the province. That I know all the hidden trails of the Japs and it was the opinion of Datu Duma Sinsuat and Datu Sinsuat that a person like me should be killed in accordance with the International Law. After about two months of investigation and torture, I was very weak, and the Japs were surprised to find me not giving in or making a confession. And they continued punishing me without limit, especially when they claim to have discovered the letters I wrote, and denied.

On March 28, 1944, we prisoners at Cotabato were sent to City Jail at Manila. As usual, our hands, feet and necks were tied. When we reached the City Jail in Manila, we were untied and the Japs ordered us to sit only, and not to stand or lie down and never to speak to anyone for the whole day, otherwise we were to be beaten with iron bars.

On May 2, 1944, the jailer, Sango-san, brought me to hurshio (?) to the other house. This Jap was newly arrived from Davao. The first thing he asked me was why I burned the saw mill at Tamayong Sirib, the houses, trucks and clothing, bodegas and foodstuffs at Davao. I denied having done so. So they pumped my mouth with dirty cool water and my stomach become very big. After that the Japs beat my swelling stomach with their spiked shoes and the water came out with blood. Then they pinched my pengo (penis). Next they pushed through the urethra of my penis a long sharp coconut midrib (broom-stick) and about one inch of the broomstick was left broken inside my penis. The pain was unbearable, I could not resist it any longer. For the first time. I said “Yes, I did it.” I could hardly remember those words. I asked them if it was in keeping with International law that past sins in time of war counted against a prisoner of war and whether they are punished that way. They did not answer but stopped punishing me. Perhaps an angel was helping me.

You may be interested to know the kind of food the Japs gave their prisoners-of-war. Well, the menu was simple ala Japonaise: a snal1 quantity of boiled dirty water served with watery cassava (tapioca) powder, and served very irregularly.

The prisoners were sentenced last July 5, 1944. The sentences ranged from 10 years to death penalty. My sentence was 10 years imprisonment with hard labor.

We were transferred to Muntinlupa on July 7, 1944. On the same day, Lt. Hadja Hasan, Datu Manong, 4 Christians and two Americans, named Frankie and Jimmie were called out of the prison bars to be shot. I was called along with them in spite of my 10 years sentence. They removed our clothes (maybe the devils needed the clothes for their tattered soldiers), but fortunately, Sango-san, the jailer appeared and pulled me out saying that I am not the man wanted to be shot. My joy knew no bounds for escaping death again. Up to this time, I still have the opinion that we serve our country better by living for her rather than by dying for her. This may sound a little too selfish, but the fact still remains that no person in his right senses wishes to die. I stayed quite long at Muntinlupa. All that time, I felt pains all over my body.

The life of all the prisoners was one hard long grind. As usual the food was terrible or it is safe to say that we were not fed. Boiled water and watery cassava powder is no food to us. As a result, out of over a thousand prisoners-of-war, less than half remained alive, the rest died of hunger. I should have been among those who joined the “innumerable caravan headed for the undiscovered country on whose bourne [bourn] no journeyer ever returns”, had not a kind soul among my fellow prisoners in the person of attorney Malahay, shared me some of the supplies he use to receive every now and then from his family. I repaid him by acting as his servant. I cooked for him, threw manures and urine and did a thousand and one things for him.

Then there was also another prisoner whom I cannot forget. Benito (?)bara is his name. When Benito saw my condition, he lent me two thousand pesos (P2,000) in Japanese currency. When I spent all that amount, another hard life came in order. Again another kind soul, Lucero Macaraig by name, also a prisoner, lent me 4,200.00 pesos, Jap. currency, 200.00 at representing the cost or rice at 600 a ganta.

One day some of the prisoners asked permission from the Jap guards to attend church, and what did they do? Why, they escaped, of course. When the Japs knew of this incident, they became very strict with us. We were strictly guarded and we could not even go down.

On February 5, 1945, Captain Matabalao with nine companions were sent to Camp No. 3 to face the firing squad. The Japs picked those whose sentences were 15 years and over. Next they would execute those whose terms were 10 years, and below.

From February 4th to the 6th, the Japs were very busy killing prisoners at Camp No. 3.

February 6, 1945 in the afternoon, was the day we were to be killed. Those of us left alive agreed to resist the Japs, that is, wo agreed not to come out when our names were called but that we would wait for the Japs to enter our cells and we would grab their rifles. You see, it was the practice of the Jap guards to enter the rooms when the inmates refuse to come out and drag them out.

On February 5, 1945, in the morning, the Americans arrived at Manila and the schedule to kill all of us did not materialize because the Japs ran as fast as their legs could carry them. How different their behavior was from the way they are supposed to in their propaganda leaflets. They boasted that they will never run away from the Americans and that they would fight to the last man.

I shall never forget that day the Americans arrived at the Prison camp. They found us weak and sickly. How soothing it feels when one is delivered from the cruel tentacles of death. Now, I can say with the Prisoner of Chillon:

“My hair is gray, but not with years

Nor grew it white in a single night”

As men’s have grown from sudden fright.”

How kind those Americans are. Why, they may be called a nation of “Good Samaritans”. They healed the sick, fed the hungry, consoled the weary and clothed the naked. They washed those bathed in blood and urine and manure. For me, they took me to the hospital and treated me. They injected me two times a day and made me drink medicine three times a day.

We were served three square meals a day excluding merienda. How sweet was the food consisting of eggs, milk with special white sugar! In addition, the Americans gave us cigarettes, yes good old American cigarettes, and chewing gum – things which we craved behind those cold, prison bars, and which we have never known before during the dark Jap regime. I can swear the chewing gum was awful good, and I could have appreciated it more had the Japs not removed a large number of my teeth. And I almost forgot to mention the delicious chocolate bars the Americans gave us. How sweet it feels to live once more under the beneficent rays of the sun of democracy.

Day after day I grew stronger at the hospital and when I became a bit stronger, my friend, Lucero Macaraig took me to Manila proper, and cared for me until I sailed for my beloved Cotabato. I wanted to join the fight against the. Japs in Luzon, not only because I wanted to revenge, but because the Army is my old love. I suffered because of my devotion to the army, for I was a member of the Guerrilla organization from the very start.

But I was not able to do so because my whole body was aching with the pains, I received from the hands of the Japanese.

On April 26, 1945, Mr. Porpito, Ugo saw me and when he noticed that I was tattered and torn, he gave me one shirt which was given him by an American soldier for when he traded some fresh fish, and bananas.

On May 27, 1945, I went to the Office and there I saw the notice that the Americans would escort the residents of Cebu, Iloilo and Leyte, who are stranded in Manila. The announcement made me supremely happy for after all, there is no place like home, as the old song goes. The boat or rather, ship had a very fitting name: THOMAS LIBERTY and was to sail on June 1, 1945. I presented myself at the Office. I knew that the ship was not proceeding to the far south to Cotabato, but I planned to stop at Cebu to stay with an old friend of mine, Biñas Kajote, my number one guard at Davao, during my guerrilla days there.

On the 31st of May, 1945, one day before my departure for the south, I visited my friend, Col. Buenaventura in Street O’Donnel No. 825, to bid him goodbye. When I was leaving his house, he gave me one shorts and 220 in Victory notes. On the same date, I went to the Office of the ship to sleep there and there I met Benito Quimbara, who gave me P5.00. He also paid for my calesa ride. Ugo Porpeta gave me 25.00 also. I also met my American friend, Erik Erabson, a Navy officer of the gasoline supply. That night I slept at the office of the boat. The following morning, June 1, 1945, at about 10 o’clock, we left Manila, for some reason, we stayed in Manila Bay for almost a week and then we proceeded to Iloilo, where we stayed for three days. We again sailed for Cebu, reaching that port on [June] 11, 1945. The food on the boat was marvellous and it was free. We paid nothing on that boat. The Americans on the wharf offered us ice water. Then we were given ride on a truck to the house of one Atty. Thomas Alonzo. This lawyer happened to be one of my fellow inmates in Muntinlupa Prison in Manila. He did not let us pay for the lodging house. Perhaps, persons of a common destiny or misfortune become brothers. Atty Alonzo’s house is 55 Bonifacio Street. I tried hard to locate Biñas Kajote, but I was not able to find him. June 14th gave me a nice present. Atty. Alonzo gave me P18.00 in Victory notes and with it I bought a pair of shoes, so I would look a little bit more presentable to the folks back home. Again, on June 16, Atty Alonzo gave me P30.00. Perhaps, it was his birthday, although he never told me so. And he also told me an interesting story which happened before the arrival of the Americans. The story runs thus: For two days during the American landing, the Japanese women were all killed by their own soldiers. Some of them were hanged on the mango trees. At one time, so the story goes, the Japs called all the civilians to pray so the American bombers would not hit them, and while more than 300 (500) civilians were praying in the church, the Japs fired their machine guns on them and all were killed. The devil has many tricks, really.

Because I could not locate Biñas Kajote in Cebu, I proceeded to Iligan

But I had a very big problem. No one wanted to have me ride on a boat because I lacked money. Then the big lesson for me in life came: One of the greatest things in the world is rainy-day money – money when you need it most.

A Chinaman of Cebu, who happened to be my fellow prisoner in Manila, by the name of Emillion, recommended me to William Tan, owner of the boat. When William Tan learned that I was a former guerrilla, he gave us free food.

We started from Cebu on June 4, 1945 in the afternoon and touched Tobig Island near Bohol. We arrived at Argao at 12 o’clock noon and stayed there several hours and left it for Balikasa, where we slept. At seven o’clock in the morning, we set sail continuing the trip night and day. We stopped at Siquijor to get some drinking water. By 8 o’clock P.M., we sailed for Sinonok Mines on Misamis Occidental. I asked William Tan to sell me some carbon paper but he gave me gratis. My idea was to submit on to you a written report, hence this. We left Sinonok on June 25, 1945 at 1 o’clock, and by 12 o’clock on June 26, 1945, we arrived at Iligan. We presented at HQ there. We showed the officers there our affidavit and our release papers. There, I met Lt. Ingracia and Major Bala. There were about 300 camps in Iligan. We met Sultan Butu Ali who was the Representative of Lanao during the Jap regime. It was there that he related me a story about Datu Pindililang Piang. It ran thus: The Japs offered Datu Pindi wine and when Datu Pindi was drunk, he uttered things which the Japs could not take. Pindi told them that he was the Executive Officer of the 119th Inf. Reg’t and that he was receiving new supplies from the Americans. “You are too proud,” he said, “but whatever you do, you cannot win this war. I received from the Americans news and [illegible] showing your defeats on the sea and the sinking of all your transport [by] American bombers.” After he finished this little sweet oratory under the influence of liquor, the Japs cut his neck with a saber, and [left him] dead to the ground. That was the story of Sultan Batu Ali of Lanao, I hope it is not true.

On June 29, 1945, we were brought by the guerrillas to Camp Keithley and we slept there. Very early in the morning, we were wakened by a sergeant to work in the garden, dig a canal and to get some bamboos just like the prisoners. At night they offered us to sleep on the cold cement floor. When Lt. Datu Manding saw us working thus, he went to Capt. Macaorog and Capt. Guam and the rest of the officers of Lanao. When they found out that we were also members of the guerrillas organization, we were sent to Malabang on July 11, 1945. We reached Parang in no time and then back to beloved Cotabato. We took the launch because the truck could not pass at Simuay because the bridge at Simuay was destroyed. We arrived at Cotabato, on July 13, 1945, an unlucky number although it is 13. At Cotabato, I stayed with Capt. Samaon Afdal. There Lt. Guinaid Guiani related to me the death of my Junior Officer and brother, Lt. Hadji Guiamaludin Tungao, who died of malaria. I found out too, upon reaching Dulawan, my home town that my wife (one of them) and three of my children died too. My sorrows are drowned by the thought that I have served my country and the United States of America. And at this hour, I want to raise the flag of the United States, the symbol of liberty to a benighted world. Honorable Major Datu Gumbay Piang, I know you can tell the Americans the gratitude of our people. You alone can do this for unquestionably you are our Star of Hope.

Datu Patadon Tungao. Photo courtesy of his family

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Karlo Antonio G. David has been writing the history of Kidapawan City for the past thirteen years. He has documented seven previously unrecorded civilian massacres, the lives of many local historical figures, and the details of dozens of forgotten historical incidents in Kidapawan. He was invested by the Obo Monuvu of Kidapawan as “Datu Pontivug,” with the Gaa (traditional epithet) of “Piyak nod Pobpohangon nod Kotuwig don od Ukaa” (Hatchling with a large Cockscomb, Already Gifted at Crowing). The Don Carlos Palanca and Nick Joaquin Literary Awardee has seen print in Mindanao, Cebu, Dumaguete, Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo. His first collection of short stories, “Proclivities: Stories from Kidapawan,” came out in 2022.)