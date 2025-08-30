MIND DA NOISE: Noize of the week: Torre, Hague, floods

MindaNews / 30 August – PNP Chief and one-time boxer General Nicolas Torre III was removed from his post. Mayor Baste learned that it doesn’t take a boxing match to knock this cop down. All it took was a sucker punch on the balls, which the mayor doesn’t know because he does not have it.

Torre is out, Tatay Digong is still in ICC. DDS are figuring out what is karma anyway.

Quiboloy is also still in jail. He will be celebrating the first anniversary of the longest and most dramatized hide and seek game in Davao.

All four Duterte siblings are now in the Hague to visit their Tatay. Who’s taking care of Davao City now?

VP Sara, Mayor Baste and Cong Pulong are in The Hague on official trips. That costs around 80,000 pesos for each of them. They don’t call it lavish, they call it work from home, with Tatay, and it can also be called PBB Hague edition.

While the DDS are amplifying their call of “Bring him home,” Roque is distracting the people with “Bring Humba Home.” Someone is not on board with the party.

The siblings said they are sad about the state of their father, while wearing branded clothes. Rage while ramping. Aren’t we raging over nepo babies of contractors and congressmen for their lifestyles?

Nepo babies flaunting their foreign trips and expensive bags. The DDS always say that the NPAs are salot. That’s a lie, it’s the nepo babies all along who are wasting our tax money. Patek watches, Putek!

In other news, young tennis sensation Alex Eala caused a social media storm by allegedly cursing the P-word in her win in the US Open, the very first win for a Filipino in a tennis Grand Slam event. Pinoys cheered for her being Pinoy for cursing. Eala, however, bowed out of the tournament in the next round. There’s another round of cursing, this time from fans. Sinayang ang pagmura. Tuloy lang ang laban, Alex!

Corruption over flood control projects is all over the news. It’s a national problem except for Davao.

Even if you ask Davao DDS about what happened to Pulong’s 51-billion peso flood control project in the first district, they would give the following answers:

At least the flood water is clear. The flood would disappear in hours. The flood you saw on Facebook was Photoshopped.

We need to understand that for the DDS, there is no flood control problem in Davao for their mind is under control.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers)