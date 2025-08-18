MIND DA NOISE: Much Ado(bo) about Humba

Sa daghang problema nga gisgubang sa mga DDS — baha sa Davao, ang kaso ni Idol Tatay Digong, ang impeachment ni Inday kung unsaon pag-maneuver — gipa-stress pa gyud nila ang tibuok Pilipipns apil pod mga OFWs around the world ang isyu sa humba, ug Harry Roque.

Ani ang nahitabo subay sa salaysay sa vlog-verse sa DDS:

Setting: The Hague. Nagtapok ang mga DDS sa birthday party sa sikat nga kapwa DDS vlogger nga si Alvin Sarzate, kompleto ang set-up with food. Apil si Attorney Roque sa party.

Inciting Incident: Kay gi-live stream man ang party (for whatever reasons), madungog nga naay nagyawyaw. Nag reklamo daw on FB ang sponsor sa party, nga si Aldo nga best friend ni Alvin, kung ngano daghang gikaong humba si Roque nga wala may ambag sa party.

(context: Nagkalalis diay si Roque ug si Alvin during one of the DDS rallies. Although nagkabati na ang duha, si Aldo ang wala ata nagka-move on, which explains ngano nagyawyaw siya against Roque. They are still beefing over pork.)

Dire na-trigger si Attorney. Nagsulti na lang siya: Mommy, can I pay for the whole humba, ha? Gitubag pod siya : Huwag paki-alaman ha, para sa lahat iyan!

Ug nagtinubagay na ang tanan. Roque vs Alvin vs mga aunties. Na-blaspheme daw si Roque (unsa siya, ginoo?)

Na-spoil ang party. Na-reveal ang tension within the DDS community sa The Hague. At least the humba is good kay nahurot daw.

Moingon ta nga food is a unifier, pero in this case, nagkagubot gyud.

So kay kinsa gyud ning sala? Dili tingali sala sa humba. Pero makaingon pod ta nga pork is sometimes unhealthy kung masobrahan. Maka-high blood. Naipit pod ang senador nga nag ugom og pork barrel. That’s why if Roque was really guilty of overstuffing humba, he gets called out.

Poor Atty Roque. Si Attorney nga nagtago karon from the POGO investigation, pero exposed pod kaayo sa The Hague. Si Attorney nga giluwa sa defense team ni Tatay Digong tungod sa iyang “crazy scheme.” Si Harry nga nagtulon og humba, ug nag putak putak nga gisuka siya sa DDS.

Maybe that is the problem. Too many people wanting a seat at the table of this family nga naipit over crimes over humanity, confidential funds ug Piattos, jetski ug jokes. Ngano magtapok tapok pa man sila? It’s still a wonder ngano ani ang community sa DDS.

But for now, asa man paingon si Harry, the one who is now called Harry Lawyer, the Home-ba Prince.



Murag isa lang gyud ang klaro nga panawagan para kang Roque: Bring him home-ba.

PS. Kinsa pod diay ni si Aldo? Magpatimaw siguro siya ug lami ba gyud iyang humba.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers).