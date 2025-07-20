SPOKEN LIVES: Lifting More Than Gold: Tunay na Lakas

QUEZON CITY (MindaNews / 20 July) — I was there as a father, one of many whose hearts swelled with pride on July 5, 2025, at the University of the Philippines, Diliman as we witnessed the graduation of the College of Human Kinetics. That day was made even more meaningful because the commencement speaker was none other than Hidilyn Diaz of Zamboanga City, the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist, a soldier, a sportswoman, and a symbol of strength and hope.

This is my retelling of what I heard from where I sat, not a verbatim transcript, but the way Hidilyn Diaz’s words resonated with us. Her message was meant for every one of us.

“I wasn’t just lifting weights at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics,” she said. “It wasn’t just me. We lifted history. We lifted every Filipino’s dream. We lifted our first Olympic gold.”

Then she let us in on a truth we often forget, that before the Olympic medals and the flag-raising, she was just an ordinary girl from Zamboanga, entering a sport not considered “for girls.”

“Maraming nagsabi, ‘hindi ‘yan para sa’yo.’

‘Mahina ka diyan.’

‘Walang pera diyan.’

‘Walang future diyan.’”

But she believed. Not just in the sport but in herself, and in the dream.

And her strength, she said, wasn’t just physical.

“Yung lakas ko, galing sa puso. Galing sa determinasyon na huwag sumuko kahit gaano kabigat ang laban.”

“Kahit ano pa ang sabihin ng iba, dahil sa pananampalataya, kaya nating lampasan ang lahat ng pagsubok.”

She stood there in front of our children, the country’s future leaders, and said plainly:

“Kinaya ko. Kaya niyo rin.”

Like many of the graduates that day, she too had her own academic journey.

“It took me eight years to finish college,” she shared, smiling. “Nag-shift din ako ng course.”

After winning silver in Rio, her advisors urged her to finish her studies. But it wasn’t easy balancing school, military duties, training, and family.

She said she learned that true strength doesn’t just come from lifting weights, but from lifting one another. It comes from discipline, determination, and above all, collaboration.

“Hindi kami lumalakas mag-isa. Nandiyan ang pamilya, ang coach, ang teammates, ang pamayanan.”

“At may mga taga-suporta na tumutulong hindi lang sa training, kundi para rin ikonekta kami sa komunidad.”

She told us about a small training camp she built in Jala-jala, Rizal, where she now helps youth dream through sports.

“Baka balang-araw, makasama ko rin kayo doon, tulungan nating tuparin ang pangarap ng kabataan.”

And then, to the graduates, she said what we, as parents, also needed to hear:

“Kayo ang mga bagong bayani ng panahon. Kayo ang magdadala ng pagbabago sa lipunan.”

She asked them, and all of us, to not just look into our personal growth, but to ask: Paano tayo makakatulong sa bayan?

“Tandaan ninyo: ang tunay na lakas ay hindi lang sa pagbubuhat ng mabibigat na bagay, kundi sa pagtutulungan at paglilingkod sa kapwa.”

She ended with a hopeful note that she might one day teach and share more with UP students. I hope that happens.

“Capable tayo of serving our country and making history,” she said. And I believed her.

Mabuhay ka, Hidilyn! Padayon kitang tanan sa pag-alsa sa matag usa kanato!

*Hidilyn Diaz is the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist, a trailblazer in weightlifting, a Staff Sergeant in the Philippine Air Force, a sports advocate, and an inspiration to generations of young Filipinos. In 2021, she lifted not only the barbell, but also the hopes and dreams of a nation long waiting for Olympic gold. Her story of perseverance, faith, and service continues to resonate far beyond sports arenas.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Fred Lubang is one of the proud parents in the audience of the UP College of Human Kinetics Commencement Exercises held on July 5, 2025 at the University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City. His son, Lans Josef Lubang, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor in Sports Science degree. Lans grew up in Manila but spends holidays in Surigao del Sur with his grandparents).