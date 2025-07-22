MIND DA NOISE: Manny! Manny! Money!

Congratulations to Manny Pacquiao, pambansang kamao, who at age 46, showed that he still has the fight in him, pushing 30-year old defending champion Mario Barrios to the limit with their match ending in a draw.

At age 46, he can still stand and slug it out for the full 12 rounds, embarrassing most of his Pinoy middle-age fans who can’t last two rounds.

Able to square up with a younger opponent, it seems politicians are also like boxers, they may be old, but they know the moves, and please the crowd more than younger officials. We hope Mindanawons who complain about young dynasts in their provinces for underperforming will agree.

Speaking of politics, we need to credit Pacquiao’s incredible performance to the Filipino voters. By not voting Pacquiao back to the Senate last May, an undistracted Pacquiao achieved greatness that he hasn’t found in politics.

Pacman landed 81 power punches in twelve rounds last Sunday, more than the number of laws he passed in six years in the Senate.

Unlike in his prime, a Pacquiao match was must-see TV for every Filipino. But another reason not to watch the match was the load of TV advertisements which ran longer than the match. The TV was still showing the fourth round but the match was already finished in real time. Some fans said, “malay mo modaog diay si Pacquiao sa replay.”

Unlike other senatorial candidates who lost last May, Pacquiao has a better career outside politics, and he still makes a lot of money. He earned 18 million US dollars in Sunday’s match, that’s close to one billion pesos. Bong Revilla lost, but he can’t earn that much in showbiz, and he hasn’t returned the pork barrel fund. Cynthia Villar lost in Congress, but she still is the richest family, and his children can only be “tahimik lang” in the Senate and greet you “Ingat sa biyahe”.

Pacquiao and family must be swimming in a pool of money. That’s better than the “bloodbath” dreamed of by the VP. By the way, has any DDS benefited from confidential funds? Only the Piattos and the Dodong Bunal et al.

Duterte supporters may be disappointed that nothing spectacular is happening from their camp. The Senate seems to be depriving them of the much awaited showdown that is the impeachment trial. Even the Dutch government is shutting up the pro-Duterte migrants from staging budots and rallies in the ICC grounds. Perhaps it’s better to say you’re a Pacquiao fan now at least foreigners still love the pambansang kamao.

Pacman will be earning one billion pesos. If he thinks of a “remats”, someone please advise him to watch out from Secretary Recto, he might tax his savings too. Taxinamo!

It’s a different Manny Pacquiao we see now at this stage in his life. The underdog, the aging boxer, but still the crowd drawer. You make us proud, Manny.

