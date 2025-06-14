TURNING POINT: The Unbearable Stench

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 14 June) – Blind loyalty makes a weirdo. This is the plight of Senator Bato Delarosa. Bato took his oath and donned his robe as judge of the Senate Impeachment Court, but immediately thereafter acted as counsel of the impeached Vice President Sara Duterte in his motion for the dismissal of the latter’s impeachment case.

How could a judge act at the same time as the counsel of the accused? Only if one loses his mind.

A judge ought to be objective and impartial. Looking and acting insane might, however, be a deliberate posture for Bato who is expecting arrest and incarceration by the International Criminal Court for his alleged crime against humanity for the murder of some 6000 (government tally) to 30000 (Human Rights Watch estimate) targeted population of drug victims, as the henchman of former President Rodrigo Duterte, during his watch as chief of the Philippine National Police.

Insanity is often invoked by criminals to excuse their evil deeds, or at least lessen the gravity of their crimes. Just the same, the insane would be confined and isolated from the rest of humanity to avoid unnecessary risk.

It’s just a matter of time before Bato joins his patron FPRRD at The Hague and retires there till kingdom come.

Sara, like Bato, is also entitled to a free ride to The Hague, likewise for her alleged crimes against humanity. It may not be a long wait when the father and the apple of his eye will have a reunion in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, regardless of having embedded defense counsels at the Impeachment Court, Sara will be tried for her alleged Davao Death Squad exploits and corrupt practices.

The stench will cost the end of her ambition for the top post of the land.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)