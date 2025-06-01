REVIEW:  This book is a powerful invitation to everyone who never gives up the fight for justice and peace 

BOOK: The Beloved: Journals, Diaries and Letters of a Priest

Author: +Amado L. Picardal, CSsR

Published by Institute of Spirituality in Asia and Redemptorists

(Fr. Amado “Picx” Picardal’s book, “The Beloved: Journals, Diaries and Letters of a Priest” was launched in Cebu City on May 29, Picardal’s first death anniversary. The book will also be launched in Picardal’s home city of Iligan. The Davao City launch is in July).

On April 25, 2025, I received a request from Bro. Karl Gaspar that left me both flattered and honored: to review a forthcoming book about the life story of Fr. Amado Picardal, CSsR. I immediately accepted, feeling a mix of emotions for two main reasons.

First, the invitation came from Bro. Karl, someone I deeply respect as a writer and my mentor at Saint Alphonsus Theological and Mission Institute (SATMI) in Davao City. After several months of being away from social media and our various chat groups, receiving his message felt like a burst of much-needed energy reigniting my motivation and lifting my spirits with the warmth of a dearly

missed voice.

Second, the book was about Fr. Picardal, a person I greatly admire for his unwavering dedication to social action and his tireless commitment to advocating for justice and peace. I also felt a sense of gratitude, as I had once failed to arrange a meeting with him, and this felt like a chance to connect with his story in a meaningful way.

A simple “yes” to the invitation, however, hardly feels adequate in honoring the immense contributions of Fr. Amado Picardal, a remarkable figure of the Philippine Church. It is a privilege, but also a profound responsibility, to share with you, one that has touched countless lives through Fr. Picx’s unyielding commitment to justice and peace.

Précis of the book

The Beloved or Amado in Spanish, a name that gently echoes the heart and spirit of its author, is more than just a collection of Fr. Picx’s memoirs, journals, letters, or diaries. It is a sacred unfolding of a life journey poured out in love that draws readers into the heart of a priest who lived his vocation with quiet strength, unwavering faith, and limitless compassion.

Through every page, we come to know not just Fr. Picx’s thoughts but his soul, a soul that is deeply rooted in love for God and for the people he served. His words are not just recollections but are windows into the soul of a priest who chose to serve with humility, to love without limits, and to stay close to those in need.

This is a book that speaks to the heart, reminding us of the beauty of a life lived not for oneself but for others; a life that truly embodies what it means to be Amado, the beloved.

Summary of Chapters

Chapter 1, Roots and Childhood, tells the tender story of how Fr. Amado “Picx” Picardal’s vocation quietly took root. Growing up in Mindanao, his world was shaped by his family’s strength, his grandfather’s love for teaching, his father’s work as an engineer, and his mother’s gentle discipline. As a boy, he would play at being a priest, drawn to the mystery of candles and incense. But when his sister Nilda tragically drowned, grief turned his playful pretending into heartfelt prayer. By the time he turned 13, Amado’s playful curiosity had transformed into a firm decision; he asked to enter the seminary, not out of duty, but from a deep place of longing to serve.

This chapter reveals a vocation rooted not in obligation, but in the sacred blend of family love, childhood imagination, personal sorrow, and a growing awareness that his life might be meant for something greater.

Chapter 2, Rite of Passage: Seminary & University, takes us into the heart of Fr. Picx’s formative years in the seminary, a space where future priests are shaped through academic, spiritual, pastoral, and community life. But beyond the structure and silence of the seminary walls, something else was stirring in the young Amado: a deep awareness of the injustices gripping the nation.

His “baptism of fire,” as many activists would call it, came not from textbooks or theological reflection, but from the streets – his first experience of joining a mass demonstration. It was here, among chants, raised fists, and cries for justice, that he felt the fire of conviction ignite within him.

Can you still recall your own baptism of fire? How would you describe that moment when your eyes were first opened to a deeper truth, a calling beyond comfort? For Fr. Picx, this was only the beginning. His critical consciousness grew even sharper during Martial Law, as he became quietly involved with Lakasdiwa, a student organization resisting dictatorship. These experiences pushed him to question not only society but the very institutions meant to form it, especially education, which he came to see as a tool used to maintain silence and serve the ruling class.

“Christian education,” he would later reflect, “has become a myth – it does not produce real Christians, but servants of the powerful.” In these early awakenings, we witness not just the making of a priest, but the birth of a prophetic voice.

Chapter 3, Prison Ordeal, exposes the brutality of the Marcos Sr. dictatorship through Amado’s arrest, torture, and imprisonment starting September 21, 1973. Detained at Camp Sergio Osmeña and later in Lahug, he endured severe physical and psychological abuse. Yet within this darkness, he experienced a transformative “baptism” of solidarity among political prisoners, especially national democrats, who upheld dignity and mutual respect. After seven months, Amado emerged not broken but strengthened in conviction. His suffering deepened his commitment to justice and shaped his prophetic voice, revealing the resilience and courage of

those who resisted tyranny from within the confines of prison walls.

Chapter 4, Formation Years and Experiences of a Young Priest, offers a heartfelt glimpse into Fr. Amado Picardal’s early years as a young Redemptorist, shaped by the spirit of Vatican II and a deep love for the poor. In Cebu, he helped form the Panaghugpong, a movement of urban poor communities rooted in faith and hope. His novitiate in Lipa became a time of soul-searching, where he embraced his calling to serve with compassion and conviction.

Studying theology in Davao, he prepared for priesthood and was ordained on April 24, 1981.

Saying “yes” to Christ was just the beginning; his mission would take him wherever people needed hope and healing.

Chapter 5, Jimenez Mission Journal, paints a heartfelt portrait of Fr. Picx, a man deeply devoted to the Church, his religious community, and especially to the poor and oppressed.

Living simply and prayerfully, he embraced a life of active non-violence, drawing from Satyagraha as a faithful response to the armed conflict around him. His ministry was grounded in the Gospel and the daily struggles of the people, giving rise to a theology that was both liberating and rooted in real life. Through Basic Christian Communities and grassroots organizing, he worked tirelessly for justice, despite being misunderstood or even branded subversive by those in power. His life reminds us that faith and devotion, when lived with love and courage, can truly become a force for transformation.

In Chapter 6, Other Mindanao Missions, Fr. Picx’s courage stands out amid the harsh realities of the Marcos Sr. dictatorship, a time when justice was distorted under the guise of the regime’s “New Society” slogan. Together with his mission team, he stood up against a repressive state, believing that the liturgy was one of the few venues where truth could break through the lies and propaganda. The chapter also reveals the deep personal pain he faced when his own mother became a victim of violence. Yet, despite these hardships, Fr. Picx held firmly to non-violence, showing a powerful example of faith, hope, and resilience in the face of injustice.

Chapter 7, San Fernando Mission: Saving the Forest, presents how the Redemptorist Mission Team, inspired by their guiding principles, came together to address urgent ecological concerns. Their efforts were so impactful that it pushed the CBCP to release a pastoral statement on care for creation. Fr. Picx beautifully shows how liturgy isn’t just ritual; it becomes a meaningful space where people connect deeply with God and each other. Grounded in the real-life struggles of the community, this chapter offers a powerful example of how faith and action can come together to build lasting peace.

Chapter 8, Sojourns in Berkeley and Rome, we see Fr. Picx faced a new challenge in his priestly journey: being sent abroad for further studies. This experience opens up a whole new world for him, preparing him for even more demanding and courageous work when he returns to the Philippines. Living and studying in these vibrant places not only broadens his mind but also deepens his love for theology. It is during this time that his passion for reading and writing grows stronger, shaping him into a more thoughtful and inspired servant of faith.

Chapter 9, Joining St. Alphonsus Theologate in Davao, Fr. Picx shares what life was like teaching theology with the Redemptorists, often invited to speak about Basic Ecclesial Communities and church teachings while leading retreats. During a turbulent time under President Erap Estrada, when democracy felt threatened, Fr. Picx also chased a personal passion – cycling from Mindanao all the way to Luzon, covering over 2,000 kilometers. Yet, his journey wasn’t just about personal goals; he found himself facing a new challenge as he spoke out against the harsh and deadly actions of the Davao Death Squad, a stand that would put him on a

difficult path alongside then-Mayor Duterte’s controversial rule.

Chapter 10, Blog Posts, Diary of Biking and Entries of his Web Journal, brings to life Fr. Picx’s deep commitment to both faith and action. Through his leadership in campaigns against summary executions, abortion, and ongoing armed conflicts, especially the violence tied to the Davao Death Squad, he showed how deeply he cared for justice and peace. He played a key role in helping people understand and transform Basic Christian Communities into vibrant Basic Ecclesial Communities.

His Mindanao bike tours, like the Bike for Life and Peace, became a moving symbol of hope, carrying his message across the region. Fr. Picx’s journey reminds us that the fight for justice and peace is ongoing, fueled by faith and relentless dedication.

Chapter 11, A Pilgrim’s Diary of Run Hike across Mindanao and through Camino de Santiago, Fr. Picx opens his heart to the painful truth that peace in the Philippines remains heartbreakingly out of reach. Instead of giving up, he laces his shoes and takes to the road, running and hiking as both a personal journey and a quiet protest, a way of showing where he and the Church stand. His 27-day walk through the Camino reminds us that what truly matters isn’t the destination but the journey itself, where faith is tested, deepened, and lived step by step.

Chapter 12, Intramuros Journal, Fr. Amado “Picx” Picardal opens up about stepping into a new role as Executive Secretary of the CBCP’s Committee on Basic Ecclesial Communities, even as he carries the weight of painful memories from Davao. He reflects deeply on the haunting impact of the summary executions carried out by the Davao Death Squad (DDS), violence he witnessed firsthand.

This moment became a turning point, testing his convictions and calling him to speak out. With a heavy but resolute heart, Fr. Picx became one of the few priests to openly challenge President Duterte’s War on Drugs, calling for truth, justice, and

compassion.

Conclusion

Fr. Amado ‘Picx’ Picardal shows to us what it really means to live as an active

contemplative – a life where prayer and service are integrated. For Fr. Picx, prayer and working for peace and justice are not two separate things. They are part of the same journey. Instead of using prayer as a way to escape life’s struggles, his faith actually draws him closer to the pain and hopes of the people around him.

Whether he is quietly reflecting, biking, running, walking, or simply being there with his confreres, he stays fully present and connected. His life reminds us that spirituality is not just about looking inside ourselves. It is about opening our hearts and taking brave steps to make the world a fairer, kinder place.

Through his example, Fr. Picx shows us that real faith means praying deeply and acting boldly, both at the same time.

The Beloved is a gift to anyone who works in and with the Church. It doesn’t just teach us things. It invites us to slow down, think deeply, and remember what it really means to serve God and His people. Being beloved by the Church isn’t about titles or praise. It’s about loving the Church like family, especially those who need us the most. It’s about showing up with an open heart, offering your time, your hands, and your presence to those who are the least, the last and the lost.

To be beloved means living with kindness, humility, and purpose, choosing to love again and again, even when it’s tough, because that’s what following Christ is all about.

This book is also a powerful invitation to everyone who never gives up the fight for justice and peace. It offers more than just encouragement. It shares practical wisdom that helps us find the strength and courage to speak out, carry on our work with boldness, and stand strong in what we believe.

To live like Amado means to embrace a kind of love that is active, brave, and does not back down. It is a love that listens closely, takes action with conviction, and walks side by side with those who are often overlooked or forgotten. It calls us to face injustice head on, to refuse to stay silent or turn a blind eye when life and dignity are at risk, and to stand up against every kind of violence that tries to crush the human spirit.

True service asks for a radical, fearless love, a love that is willing to pay the price, because only with that kind of love can we bring real justice, mercy, and hope into the world.

[Jon Neil P. Perfecio is a student of the Redemptorists’ Saint Alphonsus Theological and Mission Institute (SATMI) in Davao City and a pastoral worker of the Archdiocese of Cebu under the Archdiocesan Social Advocacies].