PEACESCAPES: Surah Al-Qadr, Personal Reflection, and the Struggle for Self-Determination in Mindanao: Embracing “Even If” over the fear of “What If”

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 01 June) — Surah Al-Qadr, a concise but profound chapter in the Quran, unveils the immense blessings bestowed upon humanity during the Night of Power (Laylat al-Qadr). This night, better than a thousand months, holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide, a time for reflection, repentance, and seeking divine favor. While its universal message resonates with all believers, its tenets of divine decree, free will, and the pursuit of righteousness hold particular weight when considered alongside the long and arduous struggle for self-determination in Mindanao, a region plagued by conflict and historical injustices.

This literature review delves into the intersection of personal reflection on Surah Al-Qadr, highlighting the dichotomy of “what if” anxieties and the unwavering faith embodied in “even if,” particularly within the context of my own 17 years of working towards the cause of self-determination in Mindanao.

The core of Surah Al-Qadr lies in its assertion of divine ordination. The night of Qadr is when God dictates the affairs of the year, as detailed in the interpretations of scholars like Ibn Kathir and Maududi (Ibn Kathir, n.d.; Maududi, 1993). This understanding can lead to a paralyzing “what if” mentality. What if our efforts are futile? What if peace remains elusive? What if the violence continues? This fear, fueled by the constant struggles and setbacks inherent in advocating for self-determination, can easily erode hope and dampen the spirit.

The history of Mindanao is rife with broken promises, political manipulations, and systemic marginalization of its indigenous and Muslim populations. As McKenna (2002) argues, the history of Moro secessionist movements is inextricably linked to the failure of the Philippine state to adequately address the specific needs and concerns of the Moro people. This history fuels the “what if” anxieties, reinforcing the cyclical nature of distrust and conflict.

However, a deeper understanding of Surah Al-Qadr encourages a shift in perspective, moving from the fear of “what if” to the resilient faith embodied in “even if.” The Surah also highlights the presence of angels and the spirit descending during this night, bringing peace and tranquility until dawn. This divine presence suggests that even amidst the uncertainties and challenges, God’s guidance and support remain constant. This reinforces the concept of tawakkul, relying on God while diligently pursuing one’s goals.

This perspective resonates profoundly with the struggle for self-determination in Mindanao. Even if peace agreements falter, even if political forces attempt to derail progress, even if the violence continues intermittently, faith in the ultimate justice and the pursuit of a better future must endure.

This “even if” mentality requires a steadfast commitment to the cause, grounded in the belief that God’s plan will ultimately prevail. Scholars like Abinales (2000) emphasize the crucial role of faith-based narratives and solidarity in sustaining the Moro struggle. The enduring belief in the righteousness of their cause, fueled by their faith and resilient cultural traditions, has enabled the Moro people to persevere through generations of hardship.

My own 17 years working in this field have been a constant oscillation between the “what if” and the “even if.” Witnessing the impact of displacement, poverty, and the trauma of conflict firsthand fuels the “what if” anxieties. The constant threat of violence, the slow pace of progress, and the political complexities often lead to moments of despair. However, witnessing the resilience of the Moro people, their unwavering hope for a better future, and their deep-seated faith in God, constantly reignites the “even if” spirit.

The dedication of community leaders, the tireless work of civil society organizations, and the shared desire for lasting peace provide a powerful counter-narrative to the despair. As eloquently expressed by Hay (2004) in his ethnographic study of Moro identity and resistance, the enduring spirit of the Moro people lies in their ability to adapt, resist, and maintain their cultural and religious identity in the face of adversity.

Furthermore, the understanding of Surah Al-Qadr necessitates actively engaging with the principles of justice and righteousness. The night is not merely a passive period of waiting for divine decree; it is a time for sincere supplication, seeking forgiveness, and striving to become better versions of ourselves. This translates to actively working towards justice, advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, and promoting peace and reconciliation efforts in Mindanao. The emphasis on striving for righteousness provides a moral compass, guiding actions and ensuring that the pursuit of self-determination is rooted in principles of fairness, equality, and respect for human dignity.

In conclusion, reflecting on Surah Al-Qadr, especially within the context of the struggle for self-determination in Mindanao, requires a conscious effort to overcome the debilitating anxieties associated with “what if” and embrace the unwavering faith of “even if.”

While acknowledging the challenges and uncertainties inherent in the pursuit of peace and justice, it is imperative to maintain a steadfast belief in the ultimate triumph of righteousness. This requires actively working towards building a just and equitable society, guided by the principles of faith, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the cause.

My 17 years of experience have taught me that the journey is long and arduous, but the “even if” spirit, rooted in the teachings of Surah Al-Qadr and the enduring resilience of the Moro people, provides the strength and inspiration to continue striving for a brighter future for Mindanao.

[Maudi Maadil (also known as Algazelus) is a dedicated human rights advocate, humanitarian, and community development worker with over 14 years of experience in various projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability. He is the founder of ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., a 2024 fellow of the Western Union Foundation Fellowship powered by the Watson Institute, and an alumnus of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. You can reach him via email at algazelusthesis@gmail.com.]

