MIND DA NOISE: Dutertes: authentic fake

To DDS friends and families, we know your feelings for the Dutertes are real.

But for all those feelings, for all your claims that VP Sara is authentic, pranka, and brutal, why does she have to resort to all things fake?

Mary Grace Piattos, Dodong Bunal, are they real beneficiaries of confidential funds?

AI videos of AI-generated students defending your VP from impeachment. Don’t you have Duterte Youth to defend your VP? Ay, Duterte Youth is not a real youth representative na diay, they were cancelled.

Even Senator Bato and Mayor Baste shared the video, and Bato even defended his act by saying “AI man yan na video or a written post still I agree with the message that it conveys.”

Then what is the message, pala, your horror-able senator nga guided man unta sa Holy Spirit?

That even if you claim to be super-plenty, super-influential. That there are 33 million of you who voted for VP Sara, you had 100,000 people partying in Tatay Digong’s street party in Davao. You had five Dutertes winning the election in Davao. You have more than a dozen DDS bloggers, vloggers, TikTokers. Sa kadaghan ninyo, walay isa ka video of a true-to-life diehard that can defend VP Sara or Tatay Digong?

Maybe that’s your message all along. Fake news, disinformation, gaslighting has always been your signature.

Remember Mocha Uson posting a photo of soldiers praying and claiming this was taken during the Marawi Siege? The photo actually was about Honduran police officers. She claimed this is “symbolism”, maybe symbolism of her being Fake News Queen as she was widely called.

Remember campaign manager Pete Laviña posting a photo claiming this was a girl killed by a drug addict? The photo was not from the Philippines, but from Brazil. He did not bother to explain.

Then there were photos of bridges and roads DDS pages claimed to be constructed under the Build, Build, Build. Turns out they just copy-pasted photos of infrastructure from all over the world.

Then here’s Duterte 2.0, VP Sara, who couldn’t tell a Senate or House committee hearing where her funds went, who denied that she made threats to the president and the First Lady when her midnight rant was broadcast live, who broadcast her imagination of cutting BBM’s head.

Now she is in Australia, doing her version of Olivia Rodrigo “Duts” Tour, trying to draw support from OFWs, saying there is so much “injustice” done to her Tatay. Her tatay who ordered the war on drugs that snuffed out the lives of thousands instead of sending them to rehab and getting due process.

There’s just so much bloody imagination.

Why do we have to go through this when we could have done better?

Tama diay, it was your Uniteam propaganda in 2022 that made you believe in the lies about Leni Lutang, Leni Lugaw, and denied the truths on BBM that he did not graduate, and did not pass a single law as senator.

Now the truth hurts. There’s no promise of bente pesos murag bigas. What he accomplished so far is to stammer in speeches, and allowed his sister to create more fantasies by producing two movies and a campaign video that made her miraculously win.

What’s funny is that you can’t rally your 33 million against his lack of accomplishment but you still cling on to that AI video of an alleged cocaine-sniffing president that was shared by Harry Roque. Everything is about hate. About vengeance.

What is your tendency to make everyone the enemy? Your troll army had lies not only about Leni or Kiko-Bam, but also activists and Makabayan. Meanwhile, your president allowed Pharmally to run away with P8.68 billion of overpriced medical supplies while thousands died of Covid. One Duterte congressman had the highest congressional budget ever of P51-billion in three years, and your Davao is still flooded without even experiencing typhoons. VP Sara is questioned over where her OVP and DepEd funds worth P612-million was spent.

Who is the enemy now?

But not all the time are they getting away with lies. Duterte Youth is cancelled because they can’t lie that their reason for being is just to hail Digong, red-tag Makabayan and not make a single law in Congress. Harry Roque’s asylum plans are rejected because he can’t lie to Germany and Netherlands the fact that he protected China’s Pogos.

But we still worry. Basin diay naa gyud Mary Grace Piattos nga mogawas sa impeachment trial ug mo-testify, AI video.

If it’s in AI we trust, maayo unta mopuli ang AI kang Senator Bato, kay bahalag artificial, naay intelligence.

But nothing is more tiring than keeping up with you, DDS and BBM supporters, trying to find anything to throw against your perceived enemies. All along, it’s all about putting a family in front of the many problems of the nation, at the expense of destroying one’s reality, and destroying truth.

By doing that, our country is not going down by floods or nuclear bombs, but by a single click from the keyboard. Fire away.

