INAUGURAL SPEECH: To serve and protect the Filipino people with integrity, courage, and compassion

(Inaugural speech of Police General Nicolas Torre III upon his assumption as chief of the Philippine National Police on June 20, 2025 in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Torre, the officer behind the arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in September 2024 and former President Rodrigo Duterte in March 2025, is a Mindanawon born in Jolo, Sulu who finished elementary and high school in Koronadal, South Cotabato. He is the first PNP chief from the Philippine National Police Academy)

His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., sir, president of the Philippines, members of the Cabinet, officers and personnel of the Philippine National Police, partners in uniform from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, members of the diplomatic corps, fellow public servants, friends, and my family, especially my wife Jane, and my sons; to everyone joining us from the livestream, and to my late Father, MSgt Rodolfo M. Torre—magandang araw po sa inyong lahat.

Today, I stand before you as a public servant humbled by the enormity of the task, and inspired by the mission all of us share: to serve and protect the Filipino people with integrity, courage, and compassion.

Police General Nicolas Torre III, assumed the post of chief of the Philippine National Police, on Monday, 2 June 2025. Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Office

To President Marcos, sir, thank you for entrusting me this responsibility. Sir, this is a position of trust. As the duly elected representative of the Filipino people, you have my full commitment — I will abide solely by your directive, in faithful service to our nation and the strengthening of the Philippine National Police.

To General Rommel Marbil—sir, thank you for your service and legacy. I and the entire Philippine National Police will build on your efforts and aims to steer our organization forward, grounded in unity and guided by the principles of the rule of law. We recognize that every step we take from today is built on the foundations you have laid.

To the Filipino people—the very reason for our existence—we shall work harder to ensure that our communities are safe, your rights are respected, and your trust is earned. I believe that we are ready to deliver on your expectations. Hindi ako nag-iisa. I stand shoulder to shoulder with over 220 thousand strong and dedicated men and women in uniform — each one entrusted with upholding the dignity and honor that our badge represents.

As your Chief PNP, I will lead with three core pillars:

Pillar number one, swift and responsive public service. We will institutionalize a 3-minute emergency response time in major urban centers. This is not just a benchmark—it is a lifeline. Every call for help deserves immediate attention and action.

We will be present. Makikita ninyo kami sa kalsada, sa komunidad, sa palengke, at sa bawat lugar na kinakailangan ng ating presensya para magbigay ng kapanatagan sa kalooban. Kung nasaan man ang bawat Pilipino, sila ay ligtas.

To support this, we must ensure Pillar number two: unity and morale within the ranks. A divided force cannot defend a nation. We will strengthen our core from within — guided by discipline, mutual respect, and leadership by example. To our men and women in uniform, we expect the best from you in protecting others.

With this expectation, we will also give you the best — the best training, the best leadership, the best support, and the best opportunity to grow in this institution. Because those who are asked to give their all deserve nothing less in return.

Pillar number three, accountability and modernization. In support of President Marcos’s reform agenda and of Key Pillar number one on swift and responsive public service, we will modernize our systems, enhance our investigative tools, and adopt innovative technologies that protect rights while ensuring order.

In support of these three pillars, I give you three promises:

Una, sa buong kapulisan: Nandito ako, at ako ay lagi nyong kasama. Sabay nating haharapin ang lahat ng hamon sa ating organisasyon, at sabay nating pangangalagaan at itataas ang dangal ng ating uniporme.

But I will ask something from you in return for this promise. Sa ilalim ng aking pamumuno, action will be rewarded. Hindi sapat ang pogi points. We will reward those policemen who will work hard for our three pillars. Respond to the public swiftly, unite and uplift the morale of your fellow public servants, and hold yourself and others within the ranks accountable.

Real talk lang. No need for endorsements under my leadership. Appointments will be based solely on merit. Only the most competent will be entrusted with the right positions in the right places. Deliver excellence in your police

work—file affidavits, execute warrants, bring criminals to justice and raise your hands in court and provide the evidence to support their conviction—and you will be recognized and rewarded. Of course, I have to reiterate that all of these actions must be done within the ambit of the law, evidence-based, and rights-respecting.

I challenge each of you to be louder than me — not only in words, but also in action. When you’re doing extraordinary things for the people, you deserve to be heard and recognized.

Mag-uban ta sa pagserbisyo nga matinud-anon.

Mag binuligay kita sa aton ginahandum nga kalinong sa aton nga nasyon.

Agtitinnulongtayo a mangsalaknib iti pangiliantayo.

Sama-sama nating iangat ang watawat ng isang malinis at tapat na pambansang kapulisan.

Pangalawa, to our foreign guests and residents: We are happy that you have chosen the Philippines to be your second home. I promise you that our laws apply equally to all, regardless of nationality. We are committed to upholding everyone’s rights, safety, and dignity, including yours.

Pangatlo, para sa bawat Pilipino: sa ilalim ng aking pamumuno, ang batas ay patas, ang serbisyo ay mabilis, at ang kapulisan ay karapat-dapat sa inyong tiwala. Hindi nyo na kailangan pang pumunta pa kung saan saan. Hindi namin kayo pagpapasa pasahan at ang PNP na lang ang inyong magiging sumbungan.

Tulungan ninyo kaming tulungan kayo. We acknowledge your active partnership in creating the Bagong Pilipinas we all dream of. Buong puso kaming nagpapasalamat.

Huwag kayong bibitiw — manatili sana kayong katuwang sa pagtataguyod ng kapayapaan at kaayusan sa ating bayan.

We will strengthen our partnerships with the public, so we can better understand local needs and respond to them with empathy and precision.

Today marks more than a beginning — it is a defining moment. Let us seize it with unwavering courage, grounded humility, and a relentless commitment to serve the Filipino people with honor, excellence, and integrity.

In closing, join me as I say a little prayer. Please don’t stand up. [prayer]

Maraming salamat po. Mabuhay ang Pambansang Pulisya. Mabuhay ang Bagong Pilipinas. Mabuhay ang sambayanang Pilipino.