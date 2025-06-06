CRUCIBLE: Eidu l-adha 2025 — Psychosis over Gaza

QUEZON CITY (MindaNews / 06 June) — Two hajj seasons and a few months since October 7, 2023, the war in Gaza persists; death toll of Palestinians is rising; and the whole Gaza Strip is leveled off.

The same playbook is in operation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, southern Lebanon and southwestern Syria. These areas are in serious danger of complete and permanent occupation.

Words used or associated to describe Israel’s wars have increased, too, like holocaust (in Gaza), apartheid, ethnic cleansing, slaughter, madness and many more. Apart from these familiar ones, another word stands out — psychosis.

Patreon.com presents a clip from a Jew’s message about psychosis over Gaza. It is quite instructive to quote at length:

“What is happening in Gaza is a holocaust. And Netanyahu and Trump are open about their final intentions, which is the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

If it walks like a fascist, if it talks like a fascist, if it kills children like a fascist, then it is a bloody fascist.

As a son of holocaust survivor, I find it difficult to make the Nazi analogy.

But over the past 16 or so months, it has been very difficult to watch the genocide in Gaza and not think back to the horrific images of what has been done to Jews by the Nazi.

It enrages me to see the holocaust that Israel is committing, justifying by the holocaust that was committed against the Jews including my mother’s family.

Israel and the West have normalized the killing of Children. Israel has now killed over 17,400 children, 1720 aged one or below, babies who are never ever to take their first steps.

And to call these innocent children enemies or future enemies is to participate in the worst possible form of inhumane, racist white supremacy.

The majority of Israeli citizens don’t regard Palestinians human beings. This is the sort of inhumanity that enabled the holocaust against the Jews and 6 million others to take place.

Just imagine looking at the picture that we all see everyday of slaughtered children, sometimes decapitated, sometimes with their limbs pulled asunder while supporting these atrocities while thinking and loudly claiming that you are the victim.

There is a psychosis that has overtaken the world and Sheryl Shenberg is an example of this, who now thinks that America is dangerous for Jews.

The reality is that nothing has changed for any of these people, let alone the lives of billionaires who live their lives so far removed from any insecurity material, personal, and it would appear moral that is simply absurd.

In no sane world is a nuclear armed occupying power, armed to the teeth with the support of the world’s superpower, the victim.

It is a psychosis of a complete and utter unwillingness to engage with the truth of the world as it is today.

And it is only by living in this post truth world that people can continue to justify their support for the genocide that continues in Palestine day after day after day….”

If, indeed, the perpetrators behind the slaughter in Gaza are psychotic, delusional and extremely irrational, they should know that they do not only oppress the people of Gaza and the rest of Palestine since two years ago or since 1948.

They defy no less than history — the history and tradition accorded to Prophet Ibrahim and his son Prophet Ishmael and their progenies and followers. These great prophets embraced what ALLAH (SWT) instructed them: “And We ransomed with him a great sacrifice (Qur’an, 37:107).” The most enduring of such traditions is the “Feast of Sacrifice” or what today is Eidu l-adha 1446/2025.

Eid Mubarak everyone!

[Taken from Dean’s Desk “Eidu l-adha 2025 — Psychosis over Gaza,” Special Eid al-adha Issue, Sahiyfah, a Bi-Annual Publication of the Institute of Islamic Studies, University of the Philippines, June 2025. MindaViews is opinion section of MindaNews. Julkipli Wadi is Professor of Islamic Studies, University of the Philippines].