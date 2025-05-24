TURNING POINT: The End of Impunity

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 24 May) – The nation will be entertained by an unprecedented spectacle when the Senate convenes as an impeachment court to hear the case of Vice President Sara Duterte on June 3. The VP was impeached (215 votes) by the House for her abuse and corrupt expenditure of the confidential and intelligence funds of her Office and that of the Department of Education where she once served as Secretary, and also for an alleged assassination plot against President Marcos, the First Lady and the Speaker of the House. She welcomed the trial and, displaying her usual bravado, promised a bloodbath.

Whose blood will spurt and who will bathe in it is the big question. For the supporters of Duterte, the impeachment trial is a political lynching of the VP to derail her run for the presidency in 2028. At any rate, the trial is accordingly a numbers game and they are confident they have the number.

She might have the number, yet the trial will expose the damning pieces of evidence on corruption over her anomalous distribution and use of confidential and intelligence funds worth several millions of pesos, which, accordingly, emptied into her coffer as traced. It is difficult to speculate how the senators will react once flooded with the bloody evidence, considering that the Filipino public is watching the spectacle live.

Now, it is getting clearer who will swim in blood and in whose blood.

Father Digong is caponed at the International Criminal Court. Heir-apparent daughter Sara shares the same plight at the Senate Impeachment Court.

A pitch-dark cloud hovers over the Dutertes’ political landscape.

Their impunity finally ends.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)