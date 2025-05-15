TURNING POINT: Political Rigodon

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 15 May) — It’s amazing to watch the rigodon of families in transferring political posts from one member to another. Parents, children, and siblings run against each other not out of personal enmity but to shoo away pretenders to their political domain. It is in this manner that political dynasties are entrenched at the local level. Political dynasties may join forces to secure national posts, such as that of a Senate post, the vice presidency, and the presidency itself. The Dutertes, Villars, and Marcoses are the current prominent players of the game.

Bongbong and Inday Sara formed a unity team in 2022 to secure the top positions of the land, making Marcos the President and Duterte, the Vice President.

Lately, however, the alliance of the Marcos and Duterte dynasty has gone awry over the act of President Bongbong Marcos in turning over former President Duterte to the International Criminal Court. Even before that Bongbong had already started distancing from Sara when the latter was embroiled in her corrupt expenditures of the confidential funds in the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education. This led to her resounding impeachment by the House with nary an intervention of the Palace. The discord was further punctuated by Sara’s public pronouncement that somebody is already tasked to kill the President, Mrs. Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez if by chance someone will eliminate her.

The rift was beyond repair; and was widened by the last elections where both endorsed and campaigned for their senatorial bets. The numerical outcome is about even. But Sara has the advantage of getting to her side additional senators to tip the balance of the Senate Impeachment Court to her favor.

Sara is now getting more and more confident in her acquittal and is now gunning for the highest post of the land. A new Unity Team is in the offing—from the previous 2022 Marcos-Duterte Team to a Duterte-Marcos Team; the Marcos in the new team is Sara’s BFF, Imee, the estranged sister of PBBM.

The team is formidable because it commands the North and South votes.

It’s difficult to surmise the administration’s counter to the behemoth alliance.

Meanwhile, the Villars with their huge resources and influence may act as the kingmakers.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)