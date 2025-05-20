TURNING POINT: A Way Out

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 20 May) – The truth in Philippine elections escapes many politicians. That is, even if you have a lot of money but don’t belong to a party with a well-established and maintained political machinery that operates up and down to the grassroots, your chance of winning is pitch dark, unless you are a popular actor or have done something spectacular and eye-catching mode of governance.

The truth is more evident at the local level where most candidates are engaged in vote-buying. Those with long-groomed leaders and runners at the barangay to the purok (zone) level often win.

Belonging to a political dynasty with sufficient dough and coercive power or influence makes a difference. This is particularly true in our regions that are still dominantly traditional, where some families own huge business enterprises or large land holdings, and have control of the lives of their employees, farmers, farm workers, and their relatives.

The campaign strategy greatly determines the outcome. High and widespread visibility is crucial. If done early and with a mind-gluing branding associated with health, livelihood, educational, and security concerns, such a strategy is a game changer.

Of course, in a prismatic society, anything can happen. A politician who exhibits a certain charisma may win by simply promising heaven on earth.

Meanwhile, in elections, it is foolish to expect different results from the same people who go through the same old ways and system of doing things.

If we want different results we either change the people or the entire system of doing things. It appears that changing the people to improve their circumstances is an uphill struggle; then it might be convenient and easier to change the system to change the people for good.

We have been under a democracy for over half a century. Our democracy, however, has been warped and punctured by a value system that glorifies and ennobles self-serving autocracy, kleptocracy, and indecency; thus the democratic system stalls and is getting us nowhere. It looks like the system fails us in choosing our leaders and in imposing social discipline. It seems democracy as a system of governance is not fit for us.

Will our nation thrive better under an authoritarian rule? Many cherish the Singapore model as a way out from our political and economic quagmire. For that, we need a charismatic leader with finesse in governance. We must have our own Lee Kuan Yew.

Victor Ma. Regis Nubla Sotto, better known as Vico Sotto, the current mayor of Pasig City, is an able candidate to approximate Lee Kuan Yew’s bar. Vico espouses and practices transparent, disciplined, participatory, and responsive governance. He is only 35, and may still continue to hone his skills until two presidential elections from now.

We see a light in a dark channel. We may have our way out.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)