MIND DA NOISE: Tagle for President 2028

MINDANAO (MindaNews / 10 May) – Breaking News: After missing the chance to become Pope and seeing the massive support, Filipinos are pushing Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to run for president in 2028.

Imagine the showdown in the next three years. The Papabile versus the frontrunner, Presidente ng Impyerno. Cardinal versus Miss Confidential. Liwanang versus Itim.

It would be good if Tagle wins. After Tatay Digong, here comes Papa Tagle. He can spin a different kind of BBM: Bayan Banal Muli.

But the Marcoses may act as third party. Itim or Tamby, it’s disbalanse. It takes two to tango.

If Tagle needs a running mate, we suggest Vico. Imagine this: Papabile and Papable. Panalo.

Seriously, the irony is that we all want a Pinoy pope but we vote for clowns and evils in Congress and City Halls.

Pinoys waited online during the Conclave for white smoke, but also looked out of their doorway for “kamang“. Pinoys enjoy both sides of good and bad.

***

Few days left before the May 12 election.

Because this is Mindanao, a look into the surveys shows a Mindanawon leading the senatorial race: Senator Bong Go.

The only thing that you can link Go to Mindanao is maraming Insik sa Davao.

The other Mindanawon leading the survey is Senator Bato dela Rosa, who is multitasking this campaign. Aside from running for re-election, he is running away from ICC. So, DDS, Itago Niyo si Bato.

Another Mindanawon at the bottom of the survey is former Senator Manny Pacquiao. He hasn’t run this hard to win since chasing Floyd Mayweather in the ring.

Sadly, it seems wala tayong winner that says we are proud for Mindanao. Budots na lang ta.

Is there still Duterte magic? Survey says only two of his PDP Laban slate is in the magic 12. Even if they campaign by saying protect VP Sara, not all DDS remember who they are. If only the PDP fielded all the DDS vloggers like Sassot, Chu, Quiambao, Trixie, Banat, Lopez, they could have more chances of winning because all DDS know them by heart. Heart because we don’t know about their minds.

***

Hakbang ng Maisug Mindanao is caught spreading disinformation on their Facebook page claiming surveys that showed Tatay Digong, his children and grandchildren are leading in the Davao City local elections.

Pulse Asia is angry that they are calling the Maisug survey False Asia.

***

Kamang, Cebuano for crawl, is an election tradition in Mindanao, where voters receive thousand- peso bills to vote for so-and-so candidates.

We are still verifying rumors that Pulong’s camp has a different version of kamang: P1,000 per punch. Pakulata daan ayha mabayran. Ayaw ‘Kol! Ayaw, Lay! Maluoy ka….

***

Vote straight on May 12… Straight to the precinct then straight to the purok leader to collect. Two days later, nganga.

Seriously, the lesson of this election comes from the experience of the man who played with Lalay. We may choose between the lesser evil but it still bites. Ayaw Lay, maluoy ka, Lay.

(Mind da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)