MARGINALIA: An Upcoming Institutionalized ‘Fitnah’

MAKATI CITY (MindaNews / 9 May) – As videos of the recently held ballot testing flashed across my Facebook feed—complete with fist fights, flying chairs, and flared tempers—I found myself not just disturbed, but momentarily transported.

Transported back to a classroom at the King Faisal Center for Islamic, Arabic and Asian Studies (KFCIAAS) in Mindanao State University, Marawi City.

It was one of those warm, lively afternoons when learning didn’t feel like a chore. Our teacher—animated as always, sharp as ever—was discussing not theology, not Arabic morphology, but something far more visceral: elections.

“Election in the Philippines,” he declared with a mix of wit and resignation, “especially in Muslim areas, is an institutionalized fitnah.”

Fitnah—not in its casual sense, but in its full Qur’anic weight: a trial, a chaos, a moral test. As the Qur’an warns, “Fitnah is worse than killing” (2:191), and “If you do not act, there will be fitnah in the land and great corruption” (8:73). He saw elections not as civic exercises, but as moral battlegrounds where chaos often triumphed over conscience.

We didn’t know whether to laugh or reflect. Perhaps both.

He was, in every sense of the word, a character. Not only a respected Islamic Studies teacher, but also a black-belter in Karate, a Palanca-awardee writer, a university debate champion, a sought-after training facilitator, and even a self-taught farmer. An idealist who lived simply but thought deeply. A man of many disciplines—but one conviction.

He never voted.

Not once.

He believed the Philippine elections—particularly in our areas—were so structurally flawed, so morally compromised, that participating in them meant compromising his soul. I remember him telling us how, during a study leave in Metro Manila for his graduate studies in Islamic Studies, he abruptly returned to Marawi. His reason? After encountering a non-hijabi female professor for just a semester or two, he filed for early return service.

“I could not afford to do downward climbing in pursuit of higher education,” he said. “I would rather learn from the farm. Or from nature.”

And he did.

For many of us, he was more than a mentor. He was a life compass.

So, as I scrolled through those videos—the chaos during the ballot testing, the anguished cries of supporters, the enraged yelling, the swinging punches—I couldn’t help but recall his words. And I couldn’t help but wonder what he would say today. What he would think about the early murder of an election officer and her husband. About the many election-related killings we’ve seen in this electoral cycle.

Perhaps he would remain stoic. Perhaps he’d sigh. Or maybe he’d just go back to his farm.

As for me—I couldn’t sustain the idealism. Not fully.

For years, I followed in his footsteps. I didn’t vote. Not in national elections. Not until 2016.

That year, a presidential candidate made a bold promise: to correct historical injustices. For someone like me—born and grew up during the Martial Law years, living in the shadow of a long struggle for dignity—those words were enough. I took the leap.

The rest, as they say, is history.

But that history is not linear. It’s messy, cyclical, even tragic.

Because as I watch our people today—passionate, hopeful, devoted—I also see how easily they are turned into pawns. Used. Moved. Sacrificed. Only to be forgotten once the votes are counted and alliances change like the tides.

Enemies become allies. Allies become enemies. And our communities are left with the bruises, both literal and moral.

Let me be clear: I have no trouble justifying political participation in a secular, liberal democratic process. I know the arguments. Maṣlaḥah (public interest). Ḍarūrah (necessity). The principle of “repelling a greater evil” (dar’ al-mafsadah). I know them. I’ve taught them. I’ve written about them.

I also know the higher objectives of the Shari‘ah: the protection of faith, life, intellect, lineage, and property. And yes, even within a system that sidelines morality, Moral Governance insists on ethical participation.

It says: You can enter the system without becoming the system.

That even in an environment where money rules and violence thrives, it is still possible to choose truth, uphold dignity, and reject the usual tricks of the trade.

But the challenge remains.

And the question lingers:

Are we ready to make that choice?

Or will we continue the cycle—until we are nothing more than background noise in a power game we don’t control?

As I close this reflection, I remember my mentor again. The classroom. The parables. The fierce moral compass he wielded.

And though he is long gone, his question still echoes:

“Is this what elections are meant to be?”

And I find myself responding—not with a theoretical answer, but with a sigh.

A sigh of mourning. A sigh of hope.

A sigh that prays we one day find a better way.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Mansoor L. Limba, PhD in International Relations and Shari‘ah Counselor-at-Law (SCL), is a publisher-writer, university professor, vlogger, chess trainer, and translator (from Persian into English and Filipino) with tens of written and translation works to his credit on such subjects as international politics, history, political philosophy, intra-faith and interfaith relations, cultural heritage, Islamic finance, jurisprudence (fiqh), theology (‘ilm al-kalam), Qur’anic sciences and exegesis (tafsir), hadith, ethics, and mysticism. He can be reached at mlimba@diplomats.com and www.youtube.com/@WayfaringWithMansoor, and his books can be purchased at www.elzistyle.com and www.amazon.com/author/mansoorlimba.]