BATANG MINDANAW: It Takes Connection Between Humans

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 May) – Never had I imagined that a renowned Filipina actress like Jodi Sta. Maria would amaze me in a TED Talk. Thanks to YouTube for popping it up on my screen!

Back in grade school and high school, I was a fan of Jodi Sta. Maria’s Be Careful With My Heartand Pangako Sa ‘Yo. I would pause for a moment before continuing whatever I was doing, just to enjoy the scenes she was in. I was especially fond of her acting skills, which seemed so innate and immersive.

But her recent stint in a TEDx event wasn’t about showcasing her best skills as an actress. Instead, she revealed another side of herself — one that resonates with me and inspires others to value mental health.

Jodi Sta. Maria simply reflected on how human connections serve as a powerful remedy, emphasizing that the key to living a long, healthy, and fulfilling life is the strength of our relationships — the healing power of human connection per se.

I was particularly moved when Jodi said, “Loneliness is becoming an epidemic… What if one day you die and no one even noticed? Now, imagine the opposite. Imagine that no matter what happens, someone will check in, someone will notice if you are missing, someone will care…” Those words nearly brought me to tears; there’s something heartfelt and profound in them that I always find meaningful.

Jodi also stressed, “Science tells us that human connection is not a luxury. It is a necessity as vital as the air we breathe.” In connection with this idea, Jodi highlighted some of our biological needs, noting that human connection doesn’t just [to] feel good, but it is good for us or simply a “need.”

Furthermore, Jodi also mentioned cold, hard facts about social media — explaining how, for some, it serves as an instant form of connection, yet paradoxically, this online connectivity can also lead to a sense of disconnection at an indefinite time.

As I immersed myself in the talk, my admiration grew, especially when Jodi offered practical advices on vulnerability — urging the audience to Be Present, Listen Actively, Be Vulnerable, Express Gratitude, Prioritize Quality over Quantity, and Engage Meaningfully. Her advices were transformative, educational, and resonant, reminding us that as we journey through life, these actions heal us.

Moreover, Jodi shared insights on the resilience we gain as Filipinos through relationships rooted in “Bayanihan,” proving that through genuine connections, we find support and energy to padayon. I think that human connection is not just important — it is a full-throated way of life. I believe that together, we face life’s challenges with courage, much like lifting a “bahay kubo” as one.

At the end of the talk, Jodi left us with a powerful reminder: “Let us be the hands that lift, the hearts that listen, and the presence that heals. And maybe — just maybe — as we lift others, we find that we, too, are lifted.” May we celebrate the fact that we are human and that we can connect with one another. And let us be reminded of a simple yet famous quote: “No man is an island.”(Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 24, writes from Surigao City. He graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English language from Surigao del Norte State University and is a passionate writer of poems, short stories, and opinion essays.)