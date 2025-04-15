TURNING POINT: Fools rush in

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 15 April) – Elections are an imperative in democracy. They give the people the right to choose candidates for elective positions that possess the character, qualifications, capacities, and integrity to improve the lot of their constituents.

Poverty translated as the lack or absence of income, job or livelihood is the perennial issue of the day, that is, how to alleviate it. We ought to cast our votes for candidates who confront this issue squarely, not those who stupidly dance and sing their way to the precinct or distribute some goodies to lure the people’s votes.

We ought to choose candidates who have a clear vision and viable programs on livelihood creation to improve the quality of life of their constituents wherever they may be located. For instance, in highly urbanized areas, solid trash that could be recycled for cash abounds. Collection, buying, and recycling or processing centers for plastic, iron, and other metals may be established in strategic places. Congress may allocate funds for the purpose and local government units may also provide funds and spearhead operations tapping appropriate agencies of the government for the purpose. School desks, tables, and chairs may be produced out of plastic waste. We need political leaders who walk their talks in this direction.

In rural areas, we need leaders who will promote cottage industries like in the 60s. Where local materials are available, local folk may be taught to produce backpacks, baskets, and handbags out of palm leaves, bamboo, and rattan materials. The planting of these raw materials should be encouraged for sustainability in production.

We have to examine candidates for their vision of governance.

For national candidates, what are they going to do to improve the plight of the country, particularly on issues that impact the economy, food security, peace and order, and national security?

For rural areas candidates, among others, how are they to address perennial flood, waste management, resource depletion, and environmental degradation in their midst?

Sadly not one of the current candidates for national positions has included such issues and concerns as global warming and climate change in their agenda or platforms for governance. Many have no platforms for governance at all. Their campaign strategy focuses simply on visibility and nothing else.

Lamentably, because of their inexhaustible campaign resources and connection to entrenched political dynasties these empty and myopic class of people would soon govern us.

Fools will inevitably run this country.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental)