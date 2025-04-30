TURNING POINT: An Inane Political Culture

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 30 April) — Elections in our country are still decided by the popularity or visibility of the candidates, not by their qualifications, platforms, or what they stand for. An awash of cash can be a game changer if shrewdly used. It helps, too, if a candidate comes from a political lineage of some defining performance or endorsed by a glorified national leader

Generally, the masses, who decide the outcome of elections, are attracted by candidates who promise heaven and earth good life, as well as good-looking and entertaining pretenders, who clown their way around and dance like morons on stage to the tumultuous public glee. The idiotic racket allows them to forget for a moment their poverty and miserable lives. Our political culture is inane.

It is no wonder, therefore, why we have movie action stars, Robin Padilla and Lito Lapid, and a media personality, Raffy Tulfo, and Bong Revilla, in the Senate, along with a personal assistant, Bong Go, and a henchman, Bato dela Rosa, of then-very popular President Rodrigo Duterte. Manny Villar, a multi-billionaire land magnate, has successfully ensconced his wife Cynthia and son Mark in the Senate, and a daughter is currently vying for another Senate post. Two broadcast media journalists, Erwin and Ben Tulfo, are likely to join their brother Raffy in the Senate. This is a cruel joke to the Filipino.

There is no prohibition on celebrities to run for elective posts. We have to suffer them. But not so with members of political dynasties.

The 1987 Philippine Constitution explicitly prohibits political dynasties to ensure fair and equitable access to opportunities for public service. However, 38 years since the Constitution was approved, no enabling law has been passed to enforce the ban. It is impossible to pass a law against a political dynasty because our Congress is often populated by members of political dynasties.

So brace yourselves, celebrities and political dynasties will run our country indefinitely.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)