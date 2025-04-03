TRIBUTE: A light has gone out in Mindanao.

Photo from Julie Alipala’s Facebook page

Today, we grieve the passing of Julie S. Alipala, our dear friend and colleague, who faced cancer with unwavering courage.

Julie was more than a journalist; she was a force of nature, a woman who charted the often-stormy political and economic seas of our region with unwavering integrity and a heart anchored in truth.

Her journey began in the fertile ground of alternative journalism, at the now-defunct MEDIA MINDANAO NEWS SERVICE (MMNS) in the late 1980s, where our paths first crossed. There, she honed her craft, weaving the stories of Zamboanga, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi with a depth and sensitivity that resonated deeply.

She lived the MMNS mission: “Helping you know and understand the news that is Mindanao.”

She was a passionate defender of press freedom, a vital voice in the early days of the Union of Journalists in the Philippines (UJP), the precursor to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP).

As UJP organizers, I can still picture those nights, after filing our stories via phone patch or Press call collect, as we ventured into the heart of Zamboanga’s media scene, sharing stories and igniting crucial dialogues. And, in the process, also engaging in several “bottles” of SMB Pale Pilsen!

When MMNS closed, Julie carried her flame to the Mindanao Bureau of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, serving as its Western Mindanao reporter until her demise.

She was a journalist of rare strength – brave, principled, and unwavering. Yet, beneath her formidable exterior lay an artist’s soul, one that found beauty in the world’s most subtle hues.

Her voice, her spirit, her enduring legacy, will be deeply missed.

Vaya Con Dios, dear Huling!

May your memory be a guiding star!