SOMEONE ELSE’S WINDOWS: Imee’s rabbits and rivers

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 4 April) – With her reelection bid hanging in the balance, Senator Imee Marcos tried to pull off one desperate move – conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his delivery to the International Criminal Court to face charges of crimes against humanity of murder linked to his bloody “war on drugs.”

Since it’s election time the probe can only be interpreted as a way for the President’s sister to gain support from the pro-Duterte voters. Yet, even the most naïve could see through the ruse, and chances are she would still lose on May 12.

Imee only has herself to blame for the lot she is in. She miscalculated the voters’ psyche, wrongly assuming that remaining cozy (at least in public) toward the Dutertes even after the latter had declared war against her family could work political wonders for her.

The opposite has happened though, and this should have made her realize the folly of performing two conflicting roles, or “namamangka sa dalawang ilog” in Tagalog.

It’s even possible that many pro-Marcos voters have also been turned off by her open criticism of some policies of the administration, a move they might have construed as treachery. She may have wanted to portray herself as a maverick, as someone who’s ready to transcend family interests for the greater good, but the tactic backfired.

Now, she’s sinking in both rivers. But if she doesn’t want to get wet, let’s just say she chased two rabbits and caught neither.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. H. Marcos C. Mordeno can be reached at boymords@mindanews.com.)