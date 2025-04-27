REFLECTIONS: Kagamhanan, Katawhan, ug Kaayuhan: The Future of Participatory Governance in the Philippines

(Keynote address of Jeremy ‘Bong’ S. Eliab, Executive Vice President of the Ateneo de Davao University during the Democracy Colloquium on ‘Kagamhanan, Katawhan, ug Kaayuhan: Examining the Future of Participatory Governance in the Philippines, held at the ADDU on 21 April 2025)

Maayong hapon sa inyong tanan! (Good morning to everyone!) Distinguished guests, civil society partners, academics, student leaders, and fellow public servants, thank you for coming together for this Democracy Colloquium. We gather under the theme “Kagamhanan, Katawhan, ug Kaayuhan,”which in Bisaya means “Government, People, and the Good (Welfare).” This phrase reminds us that governance, the citizens, and the common good are inextricably linked. Our task today is to examine the future of participatory governance in the Philippines – a topic both urgent and close to the heart of our democracy.

Nearly four decades after the People Power movement restored our democracy, and in an era when democracies worldwide face headwinds, it is timely to ask: How do we deepen the participation of our people in governance for the good of all? The challenges are real. Yet so are the opportunities and the signs of hope, especially in the enthusiasm of our young people and the vital role of institutions like universities. I approach this topic wearing multiple hats – as a representative of academia, as a fellow Filipino, and as someone deeply inspired by both data and our shared ideals. My aim is to blend an academic perspective with an inspirational and policy-oriented outlook on how we can strengthen participatory democracy in our country.

State of Democracy and Citizen Participation in the Philippines

Let’s begin by understanding where we are. Recent findings from the Philippine Observatory on Democracy (POD)’s National Democracy Survey offer a critical lens on how Filipinos perceive and engage with our democracy. On one hand, Filipinos remain enthusiastic voters. In the 2022 national elections, voter turnout was about 83% – the highest ever recorded since we adopted automated elections . This is an astounding figure, reflecting Filipinos’ faith in the ballot. Our people clearly believe in democracy’s promise enough to line up for hours under the sun to cast their votes.

On the other hand, the same research highlights a sobering reality: beyond election day, citizens’ participation in governance drops off dramatically. The survey noted that while electoral turnout is high, political participation beyond voting is persistently low, with a prevailing sentiment of many Filipinos not being engaged in local community activities . In other words, outside of elections, too few of us attend barangay assemblies, join public consultations, or otherwise take part in civic affairs. The everyday work of democracy – holding our leaders accountable, voicing our concerns, collaborating on solutions – is left to a relatively small group of active citizens.

This gap between voting and deeper civic engagement is a critical challenge. Democracy is not a one-day event that happens every few years. As Pope Francis has wisely pointed out, “democracy does not merely entail voting… it demands that we create the conditions for everyone to express themselves and participate.” Elections are essential, but they are just the beginning. True participatory governance means people continuously having a say in the decisions that affect their lives – “a two-way street,” as former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan described it .

Yet today, many Filipinos feel that this two-way street is blocked or one-sided. The POD survey data captures a prevailing cynicism: citizens voice a sense that their role ends after voting, and that between elections their voices often go unheard. It is no surprise, then, that indifference has set in among some sectors. We must confront this, because “indifference is a cancer of democracy, a non-participation,” in the words of Pope Francis . When people stop engaging, democracy’s heart suffers. The good news is that awareness of this problem is growing, and there are efforts to fix it – including revitalizing grassroots forums. For instance, the importance of barangay assemblies has been highlighted as a way to foster citizen-led political discourse at the community level . We have institutions in place for participatory governance; we just need to breathe life into them.

Another paradox we face is what some analysts call the “performance legitimacy” dilemma. Surveys show that Filipinos express strong support for democratic ideals – for example, majorities favor press freedom, a fair justice system, and regular elections . At the same time, trust in individual leaders can be extremely high. A survey in late 2022 showed approval ratings above 85% for our top national leaders, with trust particularly high in Mindanao (over 90%) . Here in Davao and across Mindanao, many people put great hope in charismatic leaders to deliver results. There is nothing wrong with hoping for effective leadership – but a democracy cannot survive on passive hope alone. In fact, it can become risky: when citizens pin all their hopes on a single strong leader, participation can further diminish. Alarmingly, one study in 2021 found that 67% of Filipino respondents voiced support for “a strongman who does not have to worry about parliament or elections.” This suggests that frustration with slow governance has led some to entertain more authoritarian solutions, forgetting that those often sideline the people’s voice even more.

What these findings tell us is that our democracy is at a crossroads. We have robust electoral engagement, yet fragile participatory culture. We deeply value democracy, yet we risk complacency by leaving it to a few to run. How do we resolve these contradictions? The answer, I believe, is to rekindle participatory governance – to make democracy a daily practice of citizenship, not just a periodic exercise of voting.

Why Participatory Governance Matters

Why is participatory governance so important, especially in the Philippine context? First, because it directly addresses the gap between kagamhanan (government) and katawhan (the people), in pursuit of kaayuhan (the common good). When governance is participatory, policies and programs are more likely to reflect the people’s real needs and aspirations. Decisions made with input from citizens are better informed and more just. This leads to outcomes that advance the common good, not just the interests of a few.

Consider the words of the late President Ramon Magsaysay, who asserted a guiding principle of inclusive governance: “He who has less in life should have more in law.” This famous credo encapsulates the idea of social justice – that the poor and marginalized, who have the least material wealth, must be protected and empowered by our laws and policies. But how do we ensure that those who “have less in life” truly get “more in law”? Only by listening to them and involving them in governance. If the voices of the poor, the youth, and other underrepresented groups are not at the table, how can policies ever give them more? Participatory governance creates space for those voices. It is through mechanisms like public consultations, peoples’ councils, and civil society partnerships that the needs of the marginalized are heard and acted upon. In short, participation is the vehicle through which justice in a democracy is realized.

Empirical evidence worldwide backs this up. Studies have shown that when citizens actively take part in budgeting and planning – such as through participatory budgeting in local governments – the allocations tend to favor social services that benefit the many, rather than pet projects of the powerful.

Transparency increases, and corruption goes down as more eyes watch over public funds. In our own country, we have examples like Naga City’s well-known experiment with a People’s Council that gave civil society representatives a seat in important committees. That model, pioneered by the late Mayor Jesse Robredo, demonstrated that engaging citizens can lead to innovative solutions and improved trust in government. People felt co-ownership of their city’s progress.

Participatory governance is also a response to the alienation people feel. Around the world, we see democracies eroding partly because citizens lose faith that the system works for them. By actively involving citizens, we combat alienation and indifference. We replace the attitude of “wala akong pakialam” (“I don’t care”) with “may magagawa ako” (“I can do something”). As Pope Francis urges, we must train ourselves and our communities to resist the “throwaway culture” that marginalizes the weak. Everyone deserves a seat and a voice, because everyone is part of the nation. The Pope reminds us that no societal change can succeed without people’s participation, and that we must create conditions for all to take part, especially the poor, the frail, the young .

Finally, participatory governance isn’t just a lofty ideal – it has concrete benefits for governance itself. It creates a feedback loop: government policies are improved by citizen input, and citizens are more likely to support and legitimize policies they had a hand in shaping. This mutual trust can help “heal the wounded heart of democracy,” as Pope Francis beautifully described. When people see that their voices matter, they develop a stake in society’s success. They move from being bystanders to stakeholders. That, in turn, leads to greater stability and peace. Indeed,“good politics is at the service of peace,” and it requires the inclusion of all voices .

The Role of Universities and the Youth in Shaping Democratic Futures

At this point, let me emphasize a key solution: investing in our youth and our educational institutions as pillars of participatory democracy’s future. Our young people and our universities have a special role in revitalizing civic engagement in the Philippines.

It has often been said that “Ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan” – the youth is the hope of our nation. Dr. Jose Rizal’s immortal words hold as true today as ever. The youth carry the energy, the fresh perspective, and the idealism that can renew our democracy. They are not just beneficiaries of our country’s future; they are active protagonists of change. We see this in history – it was largely students and young professionals who filled EDSA in 1986 to oust a dictatorship, who volunteered in campaigns for reforms, who speak out against injustices on social media and in the streets. Time and again, Filipino youth have proven that they care deeply about the nation’s fate.

Now, we must support and channel this care into sustained engagement. Demographically, the Philippines is a young country – about half of registered voters in 2022 were youth aged 18–40. This is a huge reservoir of democratic potential. Imagine if every young voter not only voted, but also took part in community dialogues, joined advocacy groups, or even ran for local office like the Sangguniang Kabataan (Youth Councils). The trajectory of our politics would dramatically shift toward issues that concern the next generation: education, jobs, climate change, digital governance, and more. As Kofi Annan admonished global leaders, “young people must be included from birth. A society that cuts itself off from its youth severs its lifeline.” To secure our democratic lifeline, we must include and empower the youth at all levels of governance.

This is where universities come in. Universities are more than factories of employment; they are training grounds for citizenship and leadership. They shape the minds and values of the next generation of leaders, public servants, and voters. Here at Ateneo de Davao University – and at universities across the country – we embrace the mission of forming men and women for others, imbued with a sense of responsibility to society. This means our duty doesn’t end in the classroom. We encourage our students to engage with real social issues, whether through community service programs, internships in government and NGOs, or student organizations that simulate governance (like student councils or debate clubs). These experiences plant the seeds of lifelong civic engagement.

Universities also serve as neutral forums for dialogue. We are conveners, much like today’s colloquium where diverse sectors can meet and discuss the future together. In a time of polarization and rampant misinformation, universities can be bastions of reasoned debate, where evidence and respectful discourse reign. The Philippine Observatory on Democracy (POD) itself – which conducted the survey I mentioned – is hosted by a university-based think tank (the Ateneo School of Government). Through such research, academic institutions contribute to democracy by providing data for wiser policy and by monitoring the health of our governance. When we share findings (for example, that citizens feel unheard beyond elections), we aren’t just recording problems – we are prompting officials and the public to respond with reforms. In this way, research and policy advocacy become tools tobridge the gap between government and the people.

Let me quote Pope Francis once more, because he speaks often to young people about their duty to build a better world. He said, “we need to train the next generation to have a critical sense regarding ideological and populist temptations.” This resonates strongly in the university context. We teach our students to think critically – to question fake news, to analyze the rhetoric of leaders, to understand policy trade-offs. An educated, critically thinking youth is our best defense against the “populist temptations” that can undermine democracy. Rather than being swayed by demagoguery, such youth will focus on reason, evidence, and the common good.

Concretely, how can we further strengthen the role of youth and universities in participatory governance? Here are a few action points:

Enhance Civic Education – not only in universities but starting from high school and even earlier. Young Filipinos should learn about the Constitution, rights and responsibilities of citizens, and practical skills for civic involvement (like how to petition local officials or organize community meetings). This builds a culture of engagement from the ground up.

– not only in universities but starting from high school and even earlier. Young Filipinos should learn about the Constitution, rights and responsibilities of citizens, and practical skills for civic involvement (like how to petition local officials or organize community meetings). This builds a culture of engagement from the ground up. Empower Youth Representation – Ensure that bodies like the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) are not token councils but are genuinely supported and reformed to have a voice in local development plans. Also, encourage the formation of Local Youth Development Councils (LYDCs) in every city and province, which can institutionalize youth participation in policy-making.

– Ensure that bodies like the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) are not token councils but are genuinely supported and reformed to have a voice in local development plans. Also, encourage the formation of Local Youth Development Councils (LYDCs) in every city and province, which can institutionalize youth participation in policy-making. University-Government Partnerships – Universities can partner with local governments to serve as think tanks or facilitators for participatory governance initiatives. For example, a university could help a city conduct town hall meetings or develop online platforms for citizen feedback. In return, students get real-world experience in governance, and officials get the benefit of research and youthful innovation.

– Universities can partner with local governments to serve as think tanks or facilitators for participatory governance initiatives. For example, a university could help a city conduct town hall meetings or develop online platforms for citizen feedback. In return, students get real-world experience in governance, and officials get the benefit of research and youthful innovation. Support Civic Tech and Media Literacy – Given that young people are digital natives, we should leverage technology for democratic engagement. Mobile apps for reporting community issues, social media for civic campaigns, and online consultations can all widen participation. At the same time, educate the youth to use these tools responsibly and discern truth from misinformation.

These are just some ways we can all work together to make participatory governance a lived reality. The key is the mindset that leadership is service, and everyone can be a leader in their own sphere. We often talk about “youth empowerment,” but we must also recognize that youth are already empowering themselves in many ways – our job is to support and listen.

Conclusion: Strengthening the Ties Between Government, People, and the Common Good

In closing, let us return to the triad of “Kagamhanan, Katawhan, ug Kaayuhan” – Government, People, and the Common Good. The future of our democracy depends on knitting these three together more tightly than ever before. Government alone cannot uplift the nation without the people’s trust and active involvement. The people, in turn, achieve their wellbeing (ang kaayuhan) only when governance truly serves the public interest. It is a mutual, reinforcing relationship.

The future of participatory governance in the Philippines rests on each of us. It will be determined by whether we choose engagement over indifference, action over passivity. Allow me to quote a line often attributed to the American statesman Thomas Jefferson: “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” In other words, the power in a democracy is wielded by those who show up. Our task is to make everyone show up – to make participation so inclusive and meaningful that our democracy becomes truly of the people, by the people, and for the people in practice, not just in theory.

As we leave this colloquium, I urge all of us – especially the youth present here – to take Pope Francis’s challenge to heart: do not let indifference take root; do not think your vote or voice doesn’t matter. If you see something wrong in your community, speak up. If you have a solution, propose it. Join an organization that pushes for causes you believe in. Volunteer in civic projects. Engage with your barangay and city officials – they need your input. And to my fellow leaders in academia, government, and civil society: let us create more avenues for citizens, especially the young, to participate. Let us be open to their ideas, “capable of listening,” as Pope Francis exhorts leaders to be.

Imagine a Philippines where town hall meetings are well-attended, where community budgets are decided with citizen input, where universities regularly provide research to local councils, where the youth’s digital savvy is harnessed to monitor public services – a Philippines where every Juan and Maria feels they are co-owners of their government’s successes and failures. That is the kind of participatory democracy we must strive for.

We have a lot of work to do, but I stand here hopeful. Hopeful because I see in our people an undying love for kalinaw ug katungod – for peace and rights – and a yearning for pag-uswag (progress) that can be channeled into positive action. Hopeful because our faith, our culture of bayanihan, and our educational institutions provide a strong foundation for engaged citizenship. And hopeful most of all because of our youth – your passion, creativity, and sense of justice are exactly what our democracy needs. As Kofi Annan said, “no one is born a good citizen; no nation is born a democracy. Rather, both are processes that continue to evolve over a lifetime.” Let us continue that evolution together – nurturing each other as good citizens, and thus nurturing our nation as a true democracy.

Mga kauban, the future of participatory governance is ours to build. Government, People, and the Common Good must walk hand in hand. Let us commit today to strengthen that partnership. In doing so, we ensure that our democracy not only survives these challenging times, but thrives for generations to come – more just, more inclusive, and more responsive than ever before.

Daghang salamat sa inyong pagpamati, og mabuhay ang demokrasya!

