POETRY: Sama sa Tabanog, Like the Kite

Sama sa Tabanog

Sama sa tabanog

nga dili mahadlok

sa paglupad sa panganod,

luyo sa huros sa hangin,

daw walay klaro nga direksyon,

ug hulga sa ulan.

Ikaw pud unta,

dili mahadlok sa pagkab-ot

sa imong pangandoy, bisan pa

sa kalisod sa kinabuhi,

lubak-lubak nga dalan

ug dapay sa kamatuoran.

Hinumdumi ang tabanog—

maglupadlupad kini uban sa

tabang sa hangin ug tawo

nga nagpaluyo niini.

Ug ikaw pud hinumdumi

nga adunay mutabang

sa imo—ang Ginoo.

Busa, ayaw kahadlok sa

paglupad sama sa tabanog,

aron makab-ot nimo ang

pangandoy nga kagawasan.

Like the Kite

Like the kite

that is not afraid

to fly through the sky,

despite the gusts of wind,

seemingly no clear direction,

and the threat of rain.

So should you,

not be afraid to reach

for your dreams, even if

life is difficult,

with a bumpy road

and the slap of truth.

Remember the kite—

it flies with the

help of the wind and the person

who supports it.

And remember too

that there is help

for you—the Lord.

Thus, do not be afraid to

fly like the kite,

so you can reach the

dream of freedom.

Jhon Steven C. Espenido writes from Surigao City.