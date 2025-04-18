POETRY: Sama sa Tabanog, Like the Kite

Sama sa Tabanog
Sama sa tabanog
nga dili mahadlok
sa paglupad sa panganod,
luyo sa huros sa hangin,
daw walay klaro nga direksyon,
ug hulga sa ulan.
Ikaw pud unta,
dili mahadlok sa pagkab-ot
sa imong pangandoy, bisan pa
sa kalisod sa kinabuhi,
lubak-lubak nga dalan
ug dapay sa kamatuoran.
Hinumdumi ang tabanog—
maglupadlupad kini uban sa
tabang sa hangin ug tawo
nga nagpaluyo niini.
Ug ikaw pud hinumdumi
nga adunay mutabang
sa imo—ang Ginoo.
Busa, ayaw kahadlok sa
paglupad sama sa tabanog,
aron makab-ot nimo ang
pangandoy nga kagawasan.
Like the Kite
Like the kite
that is not afraid
to fly through the sky,
despite the gusts of wind,
seemingly no clear direction,
and the threat of rain.
So should you,
not be afraid to reach
for your dreams, even if
life is difficult,
with a bumpy road
and the slap of truth.
Remember the kite—
it flies with the
help of the wind and the person
who supports it.
And remember too
that there is help
for you—the Lord.
Thus, do not be afraid to
fly like the kite,
so you can reach the
dream of freedom.
Jhon Steven C. Espenido writes from Surigao City.