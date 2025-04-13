PEACESCAPES: The tears in our threads: political interests and the erosion of unity in Southern Mindanao and beyond

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 13 April) — From the heart of Southern Mindanao, where the turquoise waters of the Sulu Sea meet the emerald shores, I express my deep sorrow over the disunity affecting our Muslim Ummah.

In the Sulu archipelago, where our ancestors embraced Islam generations ago, we see the damaging impact of political ambition and the relentless quest for material gain- the seductive appeal of the dunya– that is tearing apart the essence of our collective faith. A mournful plea for unity echoes throughout the archipelago and resonates with the struggles of Muslims worldwide.

We, the people of Sulu, have experienced the destructive effects of disunity, observing how political ambition and an endless desire for worldly possessions – the dunya – have undermined the very pillars of our shared faith, leaving us vulnerable and divided.

Allah (SWT) reminds us in the Quran, “Hold fast, all together, to the Rope of Allah, and do not be divided among yourselves.” (Quran 3:103). Yet, are we truly holding onto that rope?

Look around us. The political landscape of the Muslim world, including our own reality here in Mindanao, is often marred by division, by factions vying for power, prioritizing personal gain over the collective well-being of the Ummah. This pursuit of dunya, this obsession with wealth, status, and worldly influence, blinds us to the suffering of our brothers and sisters and prevents us from standing united against injustice.

Imam Al-Ghazali, in his profound wisdom, warned us against the dangers of hubb al-dunya – the love of the world. He argued that it is the root of all evil, corrupting the heart and leading to discord and ultimately, to the neglect of our spiritual obligations. He taught that true strength lies not in worldly power, but in unwavering devotion to Allah (SWT) and in selfless service to His creation.

How then, can we reconcile this with the rampant self-interest that plagues our political leadership and the Muslim world at large?

The situation in Gaza and Palestine stands as a stark and agonizing testament to our disunity. The images of suffering that flood our screens, the cries of the oppressed that reach our ears – these are a direct consequence of our collective failure to uphold the principles of Islamic solidarity. While the bombs fall on Gaza, and innocent lives are extinguished, what are our political leaders doing? Are they united in their condemnation of the aggression? Are they leveraging their collective power to demand justice and protect the vulnerable? Sadly, too often, the answer is no. Their own political interests, their alliances with those who perpetuate the oppression, and their fear of losing worldly power paralyze them, rendering them incapable of effective action.

They forget that they are accountable to Allah (SWT) for the welfare of the Ummah, that they will be questioned on the Day of Judgment about their actions – or inaction – in the face of such blatant injustice. They forget that the bond of faith transcends national borders and political affiliations. The blood spilled in Gaza is our blood. The tears shed in Palestine are our tears. And the responsibility to act rests upon each and every one of us, especially those in positions of power.

We, the Muslims of Southern Mindanao, may feel powerless in the face of such a global crisis. But we are not silent. We raise our voices in prayer, in solidarity, and in unwavering hope. We implore our political leaders to heed the teachings of the Quran and the wisdom of Imam Al-Ghazali. Let them prioritize the unity of the Ummah over personal ambition. Let them be guided by the principles of justice and compassion. Let them remember that true power lies not in worldly possessions, but in the pleasure of Allah (SWT) and the service of humanity.

Only by overcoming our internal divisions, by shedding the shackles of dunya, and by embracing the true spirit of Islamic brotherhood can we hope to address the challenges facing the Muslim world and stand united in the face of injustice, offering hope and support to our brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine, and wherever oppression prevails. This is our plea from the heart of Sulu, a plea for unity, justice, and the unwavering pursuit of Allah’s pleasure.

[Maudi Maadil (also known as Algazelus) is a dedicated human rights advocate, humanitarian, and community development worker with over 14 years of experience in various projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability. He is the founder of ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., a 2024 fellow of the Western Union Foundation Fellowship powered by the Watson Institute, and an alumnus of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. You can reach him via email at algazelusthesis@gmail.com.]