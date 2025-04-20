PEACESCAPES: Don’t Burn Your Soul: A Tausug Plea for Self-Determination

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 20 April) — The wind whispers secrets across the Sulu Sea, carrying the echoes of our ancestors, of Sultans and Mujahideen, of a people forged in the crucible of hardship and resilience. We, the Tausug, descendants of proud islanders, have long stood firm against the tides of injustice, yearning for the dawn of true self-determination. But the fight, like the relentless sun over our islands, can burn fiercely, threatening to consume the very soul it seeks to liberate

From a Muslim perspective, steeped in the teachings of the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), we understand the inherent value of the human soul, the Amanah (trust) given to us by Allah. This Amanah is not merely a personal burden; it is a responsibility to nurture, protect, and ultimately return to its Creator, untainted and strong. Yet, in the face of historical injustices – the dispossession of our lands, the erasure of our culture, the systematic suppression of our identity – we are often tempted to offer up our very being as fuel for the fire of resistance.

The proverb “Don’t burn yourself to keep others warm” resonates deeply with this Islamic understanding. It speaks to the critical balance between striving for justice and preserving our inner peace, our spiritual well-being. How can we advocate for the rights of our people? How can we build a future of peace, security, and community development in Sulu, in Mindanao, and the rest of the provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) if we are consumed by bitterness, anger, and resentment? How can we be beacons of hope if our own light has been extinguished?

As Muslims, we are taught to uphold justice, to speak truth to power, and to strive for a better world. This is Jihad – not in the distorted interpretation peddled by some, but in its true essence: the struggle against injustice, the inner battle against negativity, and the unwavering commitment to Allah’s will. But this Jihad must be undertaken with wisdom and foresight, guided by the principles of compassion, empathy, and self-preservation. We must remember that true strength lies not in sacrificing ourselves senselessly, but in nurturing our inner resilience, in drawing strength from our faith, and in working together with unwavering determination.

As a Tausug, deeply connected to my heritage and passionately committed to my community, I understand the urgency of our situation. The pain of past injustices runs deep, fueling a righteous anger that can easily consume us. But I also know that burning ourselves out is not the answer. We must be strategic, thoughtful, and sustainable in our efforts. We must prioritize our mental and spiritual health, seeking solace in prayer, in community, and in the wisdom of our elders.

We must resist the temptation to succumb to despair, remembering that Allah is always with us, guiding us on the path to justice. The Quran reminds us: “Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear” (2:286). This verse is a powerful reminder that we are capable of enduring hardship, but it also underscores the importance of self-care and seeking support when needed.

Therefore, let us strive for self-determination with unwavering resolve, but let us also remember the wisdom of our ancestors. Let us fight for justice with passion and determination, but let us not allow the fire of resistance to consume our souls. Let us draw strength from our faith, from our community, and from the enduring spirit of the Tausug people. Let us build a future of peace, security, and community development in Sulu, not by burning ourselves out, but by shining brightly with the light of justice, compassion, and unwavering hope. Let us remember: We must not burn ourselves to keep others warm, for a flickering flame cannot illuminate the path to freedom. Instead, let us cultivate a steady, enduring flame that will light the way for generations to come, Insha’Allah.

[Maudi Maadil (also known as Algazelus) is a dedicated human rights advocate, humanitarian, and community development worker with over 14 years of experience in various projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability. He is the founder of ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., a 2024 fellow of the Western Union Foundation Fellowship powered by the Watson Institute, and an alumnus of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. You can reach him via email at algazelusthesis@gmail.com.]