MIND DA NOISE: Sarbey says: Duterte namba wan, wow naman

MINDANAO (MindaNews / 12 April) – April 11 was the “monthsary” of former President Tatay Digong’s detention at the ICC (International Criminal Court). Happy Monthsary? Happy Monthsary!

Happy is the word indeed for the DDS, because thirty days later, False Asia, oops, Pulse Asia survey shows that four of his senatoriables may win in the coming elections. Bong Go topped the survey, and Bato dela Rosa is number 3. Philip Salvador and Rep. Rodante Marcoleta have a statistical chance at the 11th to 12th place.

The survey was released on April 11. We had to double check this wasn’t released on April 1, April Fool’s Day.

The DDS could be happier if they can only remember the other five senatorial candidates of Tatay Digong. But that’s what the DDS are known for, not knowing anything but pretending to know something.

But those four PDP Laban senatoriables had something going, strategy. Bong Go got the sympathy votes for crying for his boss and for bringing him pizza in Villamor Air Base. Bato is tweaking his slogan into “Itago Niyo si Bato” and ranting on Senate hearings. Ipe is popular for doing nothing. Marcoleta is popular for being a candidate of China.

Imee Marcos is nowhere in the survey, despite using the Senate committee to her campaign platform, of siding with Tatay Digong by criticizing her brother’s officials for helping the ICC and Interpol. At least we give credit to the DDS who finally learned their lesson: Walay Marcosay. ImeeSolusyon pa ba si Senadora for her falling ratings?

Another surprising survey result from WR Numero showed that VP Sara got a 50% performance rating compared to BBM’s 29%. VP Sara practically stayed in The Hague for the past 30 days, so she’s on leave and stayed with her father to keep him sane, and she still gets a better rating than BBM. Either BBM is not working hard or the survey was conducted during Tatay Digong’s birthday bash in Davao, which gathered around 60 to 90 thousand people.

For that VP Sara says thank you again to BBM, and that’s not being sarcastic. Now, can BBM reply again: glad to be of help?

Maybe BBM should learn from Sara, he should spend more time with Imelda.

Another survey this time from Davao City showed that students and faculty from Ateneo de Davao will vote for the Dutertes for mayor, vice mayor, congressman of first and second district, and for Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa as senator.

This is both surprising and not surprising. What’s surprising is that in other universities, it is the opposition and Makabayan senate slate that are topping the senatorial preferences of students.

Makes us wonder anyare, Ateneo de Davao? Hindi kayo woke, baka wake and bake pala kayo. Baka the survey was made in another Addu- Ang Dili DDS Undang.

With that survey results from Ateneo de Davao, DDS parents are now pulling out their college kids from UP and other universities and they want them transferred to Ateneo. They finally found their dream university.

Surveys reflect the way voters and the public think. What do these surveys say: in our humble opinion, gone are the days when people are impressed with good leaders, good ideas and inspiring ideas. Gone are the days that these types of people get voted to Congress or partylists.

No, people want drama, entertainment, sexist jokes, senators with bigote. People want dynasties, showbiz personalities, and sensational journalists like Willie (Revillame) and the Tulfos.

The survey is no different from the performance tests of students in Math and English, comprehension is low. Entertainment value is high. Tiktok and reels pa more.

In other words, ABS-CBN and Manny Pangilinan should both manage Congress and turn the Congress into Pinoy Big Brother Doomed Nation Edition. Du-ter-te! Bu-Te-Te! Bring the noise! Bigyan ng Jacket!

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)