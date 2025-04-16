MIND DA NOISE: Penitensya: Kadiliman, Ka-Itiman

MINDANAO (MindaNews / 16 April) — Our Holy Week penitence started early this week with that political ad that is shaking the gates of Team Kadiliman and Team Kasamaan.

Imagine that after all the hate spewing from the DDS against Marcos, after Baste crying that “Marcos, you will never be loved,” here comes Inday Sara in a black hoodie with Imee Marcos clad in black leather sleeveless jacket. Their version of a rock festival, with the theme called ITIM: “Ipaglaban Tayo ni Imee Marcos.”

From UniTeam 2022 to UnITIM, from their bright campaign song “Umagang Kay Ganda” in 2022 stumbling into dark industrial music beats while Inday says: “Itim ang kulay ng bansa ngayon, sa gutom at kahirapan naluluksa.” From their 2019 campaign ad of riding in tandem, the chic bike riders turn to dark rockers, dark sisters from dictators driving down to the Highway to Hell.

ITIM may actually stand for “Inday Trusts Imee Marcos.” Imagine the DDS devoted, the vindictive vloggers now trying to make sense of this: Ano ba naman itong bagong pagsasanib ng pwersa? Ano na ba tayo ngayon? Kasamaan, Kadiliman, Kaitiman? Kalagom sa atong ginalantaw nga kaugmaon oi.

The DDS are now inclined to believe in the gospel of Harry Roque who said, “Iboboto ka lang namin dahil kay Inday Sara… Ang mangga ay hindi magbubunga ng santol.” Which is an insult to santols and manggas who are known to be sour, but not bitter in their frown faces as these fanatics are.

It’s incredible these sisters from dynasties, known to betray promises, making their own betrayals. Imee turns against her brother, who is doing a Pontius Pilate for delivering her BFF’s Tatay to the ICC. Brother BBM, known for breaking his promise of bente pesos na bigas. Papa Apo, promising to make the Philippines great again, is only great in the Guinness Book of Records for “greatest robbery.” Inday promised to help her Tatay to get free from ICC, only to shake hands again and raise that fist bump with Imee. They are indeed Judas priestesses.

Imee said seeing Tatay Digong boarding that plane to ICC brought back the trauma of her and her father riding the plane to Hawaii. Inday advised her Tatay Digong that he might be like Ninoy Aquino if he stepped down on the plane. Ninoy Aquino Jr. somewhere in Heaven must be saying: “The Filipino is still worth dying for, but not these delulu.”

Against the sea of blackness, that Liwanag sa Dilim theme was our only hope.

Inday Sara leaves us with her Holy Week message of unity, faith and hope, ending with this line: God Save the Philippines. Of which God responds: Na sab? Kadiliman, Kasamaan, Itim, hurot na ninyo tanan akong time!

Unless a politico gets nailed on the cross and his pieces of gold get divided among the poor, then can we say Happy Easter.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)