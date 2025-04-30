MARGINALIA: How Social Constructivism Makes Sense of Burkina Faso’ Young Lion

MAKATI CITY (MindaNews / 30 April) — Just these Easter holidays, over cups of native coffee partnered with Maguindanaon delicacies with a former classmate and fellow Shari‘ah counselor in Cotabato City, we found ourselves talking about someone halfway across the world:

“Have you heard about that young guy in Burkina Faso?”

“The one challenging the old powers? The one saying they will stand on their own?”

We laughed—not because it was funny, but because it felt familiar. Sub-Saharan Mindanao indeed.

It felt like looking in a mirror.

His name is Ibrahim Traoré.

At just 34 years old, he didn’t just rise to power; he lit a fire under a nation’s soul. Not merely with weapons—but with something more enduring: a story about who they are and who they can become.

In BARMM, we know this story too well. We know that real battles aren’t always fought on the battlefield. Often, they are fought in the mind—over dignity, over identity, over the power to name ourselves.

That’s where Social Constructivism comes in—a powerful idea in international relations that tells us: It’s not just tanks or treaties that shape the world. It’s ideas. It’s beliefs. It’s the stories people tell themselves.

Unlike Realism, which focuses on military power and survival, or Liberalism, which looks at institutions and cooperation, Constructivism reminds us: the international system is what states believe it to be. Identities, values, and narratives create political realities. Traoré’s rise, therefore, is not simply a tale of seizing state power—it is a profound reshaping of Burkina Faso’s collective belief system. He understood that liberation must begin with how a people see themselves and how they imagine their future. He fought first in the battlefield of consciousness, planting seeds of sovereignty, self-worth, and collective pride where resignation and dependence once took root.

Traoré understood that Burkina Faso’s greatest chains weren’t the ones you could see. They were the invisible ones—the belief that they were forever trapped in poverty, forever under someone else’s thumb.

And so, he shattered those chains. He said, “We are not the leftovers of empire. We are a free people.”

He didn’t stop with words.

Traoré moved decisively to distance Burkina Faso from its former colonial power, France, ordering the withdrawal of French troops and shuttering French military bases. He played an instrumental role in founding the Alliance of Sahel States—a new bloc with Mali and Niger, committed to mutual defense and sovereignty, away from foreign tutelage.

He embarked on a flurry of reforms:

1. Agricultural self-sufficiency programs to ensure that Burkinabés feed Burkinabés.

2. Control over natural resources, redirecting mining revenues back to national development.

3. Nationalization of security efforts, refusing to subcontract defense to outsiders.

4. Revival of civic pride through education reforms that teach self-reliance and indigenous history.

5. Launch of the Thomas Sankara Memorial Project, designed by world-renowned architect Francis Kéré, to honor Burkina Faso’s revolutionary legacy and reinforce national pride.

At the same time, Traoré’s government extended the transitional period until 2029, believing that true civilian rule must come only after securing stability and defeating internal insurgencies.

When Traoré pushed these reforms—when he redirected mineral wealth back to his people, when he called out the lingering ghosts of colonialism still haunting their economy—he wasn’t merely crafting policies. He was rebuilding the Burkinabé imagination itself.

In the purest spirit of constructivism, Traoré’s project is not just a political one—it is a reimagining of national identity. He knows that once a new identity is accepted by the people, it reshapes alliances, institutions, even power structures themselves—without firing a single shot.

And because of this—because he dares to reclaim the minds and hearts of his people—former colonial masters feel threatened. Already, Traoré has survived at least 19 assassination attempts, a sobering reminder that the battle for sovereignty is never fought without risk. Moreover, just days ago, the government revealed it had thwarted a major coup attempt, allegedly plotted with the support of foreign forces linked to old colonial networks.

The empires of old may have retreated in form, but not in spirit. They understand, perhaps better than anyone, that the greatest revolution is not fought with guns—but with dreams.

Beyond Burkina Faso, the Alliance of Sahel States is moving steadily: a common passport, removal of roaming charges, and a joint investment bank are already in the works, signaling a deepening resolve for true regional autonomy. Even these concrete regional initiatives flow from a deeper constructed belief: that Sahelian nations can define themselves, outside the traditional centers of global power.

Here in the Bangsamoro, how often have we been told who we are—by colonizers, by Manila, even sometimes by our own fears? How often have others written our story for us?

Across the Philippines, and across many post-colonial nations, Traoré’s leadership is more than an African headline. It’s a wake-up call. Freedom is not a certificate. It’s not a peace agreement. It’s not a handout. It’s an identity. It’s a dream. It’s a belief system.

Traoré shows us that until a people believe they are free, no document can make them so. And once they believe it—no empire, no army, no superpower can take it away.

Today, young Africans chant his name, not because he’s perfect—no leader is—but because he dares to imagine something different. Something rooted in dignity. Something uncolonized. And so, the question returns to us: What stories are we still living under? Whose voices are still in our heads? When will we dare to rewrite our own?

Ibrahim Traoré’s real revolution isn’t in battlefields or palaces. It’s happening in the mind. It’s happening every time someone chooses to believe: “We are not broken. We are not weak. We are sovereign.” And once the mind awakens, no force on earth can put it back to sleep.

Maybe that’s the revolution we are called to fight—in BARMM, in Sub-Saharan Mindanao, in the country, and around the world.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Mansoor L. Limba, PhD in International Relations and Shari‘ah Counselor-at-Law (SCL), is a publisher-writer, university professor, blogger, chess trainer, and translator (from Persian into English and Filipino) with tens of written and translation works to his credit on such subjects as international politics, history, political philosophy, intra-faith and interfaith relations, cultural heritage, Islamic finance, jurisprudence (fiqh), theology (‘ilm al-kalam), Qur’anic sciences and exegesis (tafsir), hadith, ethics, and mysticism. He can be reached at mlimba@diplomats.com, and his books can be purchased at www.elzistyle.com and www.amazon.com/author/mansoorlimba.]