IN MEMORIAM: Rest in peace, My Superstar

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews /17 April) — Today, my heart feels unbearably heavy.

Nora Aunor, the one and only Superstar of Philippine Movies, passed away last night, April 16, 2025. And with her passing, an entire era in Philippine entertainment comes to a close.

My siblings, Orman Ortega Manansala and Maravel Flora and I have been Noranians for as long as we can remember — our love for her inherited from our parents who collected every magazine and newspaper she was in, and played her records on our stereo daily. Her Golden Voice filled our home and shaped the soundtrack of our childhood.

She was a dark-skinned Filipina in an era dominated by tall, fair-skinned mestiza actresses. And yet she rose—not just to stardom, but to Superstardom. She defied the industry’s impossible standards with sheer talent, unmatched presence, and a soul that connected with every Filipino. She made us proud. She made us feel seen.

I will never forget the moment I met her in person during the Thy Womb world premiere in 2012 at SM Lanang Premier in Davao City. I was invited to the media conference and brought magazines for her to sign—which she did, gladly. During our photo op, she rested her head on my shoulder. I was stunned. It felt like being touched by royalty, by a living legend who valued you. Marz was there too, and saw just how much she loved her fans—acknowledging each one with a hug, a smile, a kiss. She was truly generous, sincere, and full of grace. She gave her all, always.

And just this March in Bacolod, I was fortunate to watch what would become this National Artist’s final film, Ang Mananambal. She barely spoke in it—but she didn’t need to. Her eyes said it all. The depth, the pain, the wisdom—it was all there. That’s the kind of actress she was. Masterful. Magnetic. One of a kind.

This loss is personal. She wasn’t just an icon—we grew up with her, looked up to her, and felt like we knew her. She was part of our story. She is us.

Rest now among the stars, Ate Guy. Your light will never ever ever dim. And you will forever be, ang Superstar ng buhay ko.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Avel Manansala is publisher of GenSan News Online and co-founder of Sox Bloggers Society. This piece was first published on his FB page)