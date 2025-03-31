TURNING POINT: He Can’t Go Home Again

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 31 March) – Former populist President Rodrigo Duterte’s vulgar charisma and his bloody war on illegal drugs earned him a good number of loyal supporters, people who do not care if our laws are trampled so long as they feel safe from deranged drug users. These people welcomed the sight of blood-letting in their communities for their safety and security. Of course, some would cry foul when an “innocent” member of the community becomes a victim of the bloody purge – a situation authorities label as collateral damage because “shits happen.”

Mr. Duterte encouraged the public and law enforcers to kill drug users and dealers because they are the scum of the earth, and promised rewards for their accomplishments. There were allegations that barangay authorities, in response to Duterte’s kill-kill policy, directed their constituents to write the names of drug users and pushers they know in the neighborhood and drop the list in a box prepared for the purpose. Naturally, the names of true drug personalities as well as innocent people would be found together in the box. The names of innocent ones are also in there because some harbor a grudge and want to settle scores with them that easily and without any trace. The practice layered up could be the basis for Digong’s narco list, the witch hunting, and the extra-judicial killings (EJKs) that follow. This may explain the plight of Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog of Iloilo City, who was listed and hunted as a drug protector, but cheated death by seeking asylum in the US.

The six-year rule of Mr. Duterte is a period of infamy in the country’s history where as many as 6,000 (government record) to 12,000-30,000 (Human Rights Watch estimate) fell to EJK.

When FPRRD faced the Quad Committee he displayed the same arrogance and self-importance while still in power, claiming responsibility for the rampage in the execution of drug personalities carried out by law enforcers under his watch. He asserted he was duty-bound to do it. However, only petty drug users and street peddlers were (the) casualties of his drug war. No drug lord of importance fell to the ground. Instead, a Chinese businessman, Michael Yang, whom police intelligence has disclosed was involved in a network of illegal drug trade, was made his economic adviser.

Despite the exposure of his crimes, no one dared to touch Mr. Duterte even with a totem pole. He remained Scot-free, until his arrest by Interpol under a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). He is now awaiting trial at The Hague for his crimes against humanity.

His loyalists cried foul as he was, accordingly, denied due process. They who smirked at due process in their prime are now demanding its observance. And they are demanding his return home because of that issue.

He will have due process as much as needs at the ICC.

But no amount of people power or tumultuous rallies across the country can pressure the International Criminal Court even for the temporary release of the remorseless ex-President Rodrigo Duterte from his detention at The Hague.

He can never go home again.

Home now is his detention cell at The Hague.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)