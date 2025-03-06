REMEMBERING: The March 1906 Bud Dajo Massacre

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (MindaNews / 06 March) — Imagine yourself living in Sulu in 1901 and the Spaniards who never penetrated the area have just packed up and left their tiny forts in the various islands and, in Jolo the Walled City area after occupying it for several years.

Imagine too, that you are a fisherman or a small farmer selling your fish or vegetables in the main market in the center of Jolo. Here comes a strange looking man with blond hair and blue eyes asking you to pay a head tax – cedula in those days. What would you do?

For years you never had to pay for anything except for a tribute to the datu of your community or the Sultan. You’ve never heard the word before. Even the Spaniards never asked you to pay anything to them.

This is the scenario after America defeated the Spaniards in the Spanish American War of 1898 and won Cuba, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines and paid $20 million for the rights to these countries.

The United States of America’s (USA) entry to the Philippines was not easy. The Filipinos in the north were on the cusp of winning their independence from Spain. The only territory the USA was able to occupy was a small swath of Manila. A conflict occurred which expanded to a full fledge war between the USA and Filipino revolutionaries that lasted over three years, from February 4, 1899, to around July 2, 1902 known as the Philippine-American War.

Meantime, the Americans had signed a treaty with the Sulu Sultanate, a sovereign nation under Sultan Jamalul Kiram on August 20, 1899 supposedly for support, aid and protection. A mistranslation of the treaty to English was interpreted as the cession of Sulu by the Sultan of his nation’s sovereignty to the US. There was relative peace until around 1902, when the US started to assert its rule in Sulu. Spain never penetrated Mindanao and Sulu except for a few forts in a few islands so the American occupying forces were a different matter for the Tausug population.

On the other side of the world, Americans opposed to the annexation of the Philippines formed a group called the Anti-Imperialist League. Foremost was the famous writer, Mark Twain. It was founded on June 15, 1898 a few months after the US took over the Philippines. By February 1899, its membership rose to 25,000 and had 100 chapters throughout the US by November 1899. Apart from Twain, prominent Americans like Moorfield Storey, who was a lawyer and president and one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, former US president Grover Cleveland and labor leader Samuel Gompers.

The Americans imposed a number of rules that they wanted the Tausug to follow. One of them was to give up their arms, give up slavery, register their land, mark their cattle, send their children to school and to start paying the cedula. The Sultan on advice from his council agreed to comply with the American demands because of its military superiority. The Sultanate at this point was already waning, weakened by internal conflicts. He ordered the datus to implement these conditions to his subjects. Most complied except for seven datus.

These seven datus refused to comply stating that this was their land and why should they submit to a foreign entity? They were not happy with American presence in their territory. They were Datu Adam from Maimbung, Datu Agil, Datu Sanuddin, Datu Harib, Datu Imlam, Datu Acku and Datu Hassan of Luuk.

The Americans set May 31, 1905, as the deadline for paying the cedula. The seven datus and their followers went up to Bud Dajo in defiance. Some followers of Maharaja Indanan of Parang refused to pay the cedula despite the Maharaja’s order joined the seven datus.

Datu Jolkanain, Datu Kalbi and Panglima Bandahala of Patikul were asked by the Americans to convince the datus and their followers to come down from the mountain. They stayed for three days and three nights to convince them. But their efforts failed. They told the Americans, the people on Dajo went up to die meaning, they would rather die fighting than succumb to American rule.

The American policies were so harsh that even Datu Jolkanairn complained that the Americans should compensate them for the loss of their slaves and pearling rights.

The poll tax or cedula was a sore point for the Datus and their followers. It was not so much because of the money they had to pay but they saw it as a form of tribute and symbol of submission to a foreign government. The registration of land and branding of cattle threatened informal hereditary claims of ownership which they felt would eventually cause families to fight each other.

Their resistance to American rule was so strong that they would rather die than give in. The Americans, in turn, wanted to show the rest of the population what would happen to them if they failed to honor American sovereignty.

Trench at Bud Dajo, Sulu, March 1906. Photo from the Library of Congress website

In the end, the Americans with their superior firepower and help from their local allies climbed up the mountain and slaughtered those who were holed up in the cotta with their women and children. A total of 900 met their death needlessly. No one was spared.

The US press immediately broadcasted the atrocious massacre. However, what were printed in the American press were the stories of the surviving American soldiers and their bravery in quelling a rebellion by the Moros.

At a press conference on the Bud Dajo massacre, a reporter coined “The Charge of the Wood Brigade” a parody of “The Charge of the Light Brigade” by Alfred Tennyson. We learned the latter but not the former in school. Here are a few stanzas:

Chased them from everywhere

Chased them all onward,

Into the crater of death

Drove them all six hundred!

“Forward the Wood brigade,

Spare not one,” he said;

“Shoot all six hundred.”

Cannon to the right of them,

Cannon to the left of them,

Cannon in front of them,

Volleyed and thundered.

Stormed at with shot and shell.

While child and mother fell.

They that had loved so well!

Thrust into jaws of death,

Trapped into mouth of hell,

Not a babe left of them –

Left of the six hundred.

The Americans called this a rebellion. For the Moros, they were simply protecting themselves from American intrusion into their homeland.

When I was growing up in the 1950s, we lived in a place facing the east. We could see the sun rise against the backdrop of a mountain. That was Bud Dajo. My mother told us that there was something about that mountain that went horribly wrong. She did not know the details just that there was a bad incident that took place there. I was too young to understand. I never heard of the Massacre until I read a book edited by Jim Zwick in the early 1990s called Mark Twain’s Weapons of Satire. Anti-Imperialist Writings on the Philippine American War.

I wished this was taught in our schools then. This should be incorporated into Philippine history books. Very few people know about the heroism of these datus and the atrocities committed against the Tausug people. I hope schools in Sulu will provide information to their students and some type of information about this event can be shared with the local residents.

In 2006, I was able to attend a Centennial Commemoration of the Bud Dajo Massacre organized the Mindanao Peace Weavers. The event was a march up to the Bud Dajo Massacre area in the morning and an afternoon program at the Notre Dame of Jolo Gymnasium.

In 2023, according to Fatmawati Salapuddin, the Armed Forces of the Philippines installed markers at the three battle sites. One of the markers state: “ . . . This historic clash represents one of the most dramatic and notable defiance of, and armed resistance against, American rule . . . To the very end, the undaunted defenders of Bud Dahu chose honorable death over the cowardice of surrender and condemnation of servitude of their children — a trait that the Bangsa Sug of today has cherished and preserved for their land, nation and religion.”

According to Dr. Bara, prior to the 1974 bombing of Jolo, a Battle of Bud Dajo kissa was played each weekend on the local radio station. But unfortunately, the tape was lost after the bombing. Hopefully, this practice can be revived in Jolo again. A kissa, in Tausug tradition, is a narrative of events that is rhythmic and sung as a way of telling stories.

We were able to retrieve this kissa from the Ateneo de Manila after paying an outrageous fee of P1100. We were told the University has the copyrights to it. Really?

The kissa was written and sung as early as 1909 to commemorate this epic event called the Kissa Bunug ha Bud Dahug (The Story of the Battle of Bud Dajo, 3, 6, Philippine Epics and Ballads Archive, Rizal Library, Ateneo de Manila University. http://epics.Ateneo.edu} There are 207 verses. Its author is unknown. Hopefully, future research would reveal the creators of this ballad. Here are a few verses from the kissa:

The seven datus

Climbed up Bud Dajo

To fight the Americans

For they refused to give in.

Even if all of them are killed

They have already agreed

Whatever happens to them

They will not get the cedula.

They refused to register their land.

Seven of them agreed to support one another

Even if their bodies would be broken

They refused to let their cattles be marked.

Adam answered the call

Brandishing his barong

If their land was to be registered

He would rather burn it

The people of Bud Dajo

Refused to send their children to school

Agil said: he was prepared to die fighting

Bud Dajo will not surrender.

It was there when they took notice (Duun man magpatimbul sila)

The world would not suffice (Ha dunya magawla)

The reason they sought martyrdom (Hangkan magsabil sila)

A paper to trample their freedom (Dih hitugut in sayrulla)

The cedula they refused (Ha pag sayrullah dih lumamud)

Sahirun was famous (Sahirun nabantug)

They consulted and united (Nag-isun nagtayakkup)

To the mountain they brought (Piya bud naghakut)

It was exceedingly grotesque (Dih mapulah pulah)

A tornado that great (In buhawih dakula)

Nature would not submit (In hula dih magridah)

The country in thunder (Nag-anduhud in hulah)

But they never surrendered (Sah walah nag surrender)

They’d rather be martyred (Mabayah pa sila magsabil)

(Bunuh Pag-Atubang sin Tausug iban Milikan, Song of Bud Dajo. Translation by Julkipli Wadi in “Crucible: Song of Bud Daho”, Mindanews, Oct 5, 2016)

Verses 135-136

The Americans surrounded the mountain

The cannons started shooting

They fired day and night

Trees were uprooted

But the mountain never moved

Verses 180, 189, 192, 194

When morning came

The Americans were still clinging to the slopes

The stench of the dead filled the air

There were no more stones to roll down

No more logs blocked their path

The path to the summit was open

Verses 196-197

When the Americans reached the summit

Men and women, children and elders

All came out to fight them

The struggle was furious

People were shooting everywhere

There were so many killed

You could wash yourself in the blood

Verses 202-203, 206-207

A strong wind started blowing

There was thunder and lightning

A heavy rain fell as the horse descended

In the midst of the storm

Bud Dajo will not surrender

The Moros would rather face death

That is the end.

The resistance to American rule was quite strong. Skirmishes between the Tausug and the Americans were numerous prior to the 1906 Battle of Bud Dajo. On February 14, 1904, 226 Tausug men, women and children were slaughtered in their cotta in Pang Pang, Luuk. Laksamana Usap who was with the group, escaped. In March 1904, Panglima Hassan of Luuk was killed in Bud Bagsak. He was hit with 33 Colt .45-caliber bullets according to historical records. The Colt .45-caliber pistol was developed to kill attacking Moros within striking distance.

A second battle at Bud Dajo ensued from December 18-26, 1911 under the command of Major General John J. Pershing who took over General Leonard Wood who was in charge of the Bud Dajo Battle of 1906. This time, Pershing ordered the total disarmament of all the Tausug by December 1, 1911. An estimated 900 took to the mountain. After some negotiations, majority returned. Only about 12 lost their lives.

Three years later, in March 1913, a large band of about 1500 warriors under Datu Amil and Datu Salipa pledged to surrender to the Americans. A few months later, they changed their minds and went up to Bud Bagsak instead. A four-day battle was launched from June 11-13, 1913. Four hundred to 500 Tausug warriors were slaughtered.

There were many more unrecorded fights. Hopefully, one day, some group of young Tausug historians can piece together this part of Sulu’s history.

Somehow, survivors of the massacres and those who lived through that period have shut themselves from telling their stories. There are few that have been recorded. Pearlsia Ali-Dans, suspects that many changed their names or moved to other areas to avoid retaliation from the Americans and their local allies.

Panglima Hawani, who was a young boy in 1906, was told by his father to escape from the Bud Dajo, so that someone could tell their story. Panglima Hawani’s great grandson, Edmund Gumbahali, was able to describe the scene of the massacre to author Kim Wagner who wrote Massacre in the Clouds, a book published in 2004 about the Bud Dajo Massacre.

Sari Lluch Dalena and Camilla Griggers produced Memories of a Forgotten War, a documentary about the Philippine American War. The end of the film was a reenactment of the Bud Dajo Massacre which they filmed in Bud Dajo. It is a well-made film, but it has not been widely viewed, particularly by people in Sulu. Dalena said they are hoping to disseminate the film more widely such as on Youtube and other platforms so it can be easily accessible by a lot of people.

We must remember these tragic events. Why was it important to not give in? Why did they seek martyrdom rather than having their freedom trampled?

Calbi Asain, a retired professor from Mindanao State University in Jolo, is collecting Parang Sabil kissathat he plans to publish. He said they are important literary, cultural and historical materials that could trace Sulu’s history of resistance.

In an interview with Kim Wagner, Professor Hannbal Bara explains that “the Tausug dignity is not sanctified until the sovereignty of Sulu is achieved.”

The Moro people have been fighting for a place in Philippine society for a long time. In the 1970s, this led to the emergence of groups such as the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front which wanted more than just accommodation within Philippine society. They wanted independence.

Sulu is relatively peaceful now compared to the past 50 plus years where trouble arose during the martial law years, 1974 bombing of Jolo and the rise of the kidnap for ransom group, the Abu Sayaf Group (ASG).

The resistance to any colonial rule is still very strong among the local population.

As Vic Hurley once wrote “the Moro is poised at a crossroad. He can accept the peace the Filipino offers, or he can, with equal facility, pick up the bloody kris he dropped at the Battle of Bud Bagsak.” (Swish of the Kris, 1938, E. P. Dutton)

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Madge Kho is a native of Jolo and was active in the U.S. during the 1970s-1980s, fighting the Marcos dictatorship)