PEACESCAPES:  The Silent Scimitar: A Tausug Ode to Solitude and Strength

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 23 March) — The dawn breaks crimson over Sulu’s sea, A kalma(peace) settles, washing over me. I sit upon the cliffs, where ancient echoes reside, Of forefathers brave, who stood with unwavering pride.

Their blood, a river, flows within my veins, A memory etched, of battles, triumphs, and pains. The Spanish galleons, the Moro juramentados’ cry, Resound in my heart, beneath this endless sky.

But the sea, she whispers tales of bitter shame, Of lands conceded, a people’s broken name. Tausug leaders, their hearts turned to sand, Who bartered heritage for treasure, in grasping hand.

They signed away the birthright, the sacred trust, Betraying the fallen, reducing honor to dust. The scars of history, they run deep and wide, A fractured spirit, a soul that longs to hide.

I sought the bustling markets, the chattering crowd, But found only anger, unspoken yet loud. The whispers of weakness, the seeds of despair, Planted by deception, choking the air.

But in this solitude, on this windswept shore, A different strength begins to bloom and soar. Not the clang of kampilan, the roar of the gun, But the quiet power, when battles are done.

For silence, my brethren, is a scimitar keen, A weapon forged in reflection, sharp and clean. In the stillness of prayer, the whispering zikr’s grace, We find the courage to mend what disgrace.

The misconceptions hurled, like poisoned darts, Cannot pierce the armor of resilient hearts. We face them with dignity, with unwavering gaze, And let the truth shimmer, through the ocean’s haze.

The fragmented mind, the spirit torn apart, Can find its healing in this sacred art. To listen to the ancestors, their wisdom deep, And cultivate the virtues that our souls must keep.

Let the sea be our teacher, its ebb and its flow, A reminder that change is the only constant we know. We rise from the ashes, like the phoenix anew, With faith as our compass, and purpose shining through.

No longer driven by vengeance, or bitter regret, But fueled by a hope that is not finished yet. To reclaim our honor, to nurture our land, With silent determination, a united, strong band.

So let the whispers fade, the accusations cease, We stand in our silence, finding inner peace. For in this kalma, this quiet, sacred space, We forge a new future, with dignity and grace. The Tausug spirit, resilient and bold, A story of strength, yet to be fully told. Let our silence speak volumes, for all the world to see, The unwavering power of a people, finally free.

[Maudi Maadil (also known as Algazelus) is a dedicated human rights advocate, humanitarian, and community development worker with over 14 years of experience in various projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability. He is the founder of ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., a 2024 fellow of the Western Union Foundation Fellowship powered by the Watson Institute, and an alumnus of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. You can reach him via email at algazelusthesis@gmail.com.]