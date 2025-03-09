NOMAD VERSES: Reckoning

Our stories of struggle and sacrifice,

of triumph and defeat, of loyalty and betrayal,

will be buried under the rubble of new wars

to be fought by those who will take our place.

The enemies will trample on our graves,

desecrate the sanctuaries of ancient spirits,

burn our books at the stake for heretics.

They will erase all memories of our greatness.

The days will be dark, the nights darker, at their coming.

In the end, no one may know that we existed and defied

the evil that stalked the land, that we held our swords

dripping with the blood of tyrants, high in the morning sun.

Time may mute the sound of our footsteps

on the hallowed streets of battle, our resistance

derided and forgotten. No one may know

that we breathed the fire of freedom.

Still, from the embers of our passing will burn

the young flame of new loves and new struggles,

perhaps more profound than ours.

Redmoon

9 March 2025

Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.