MIND DA NOISE: God save the Philippines, Davao and the elections

MINDANAO (MindaNews / 10 February) – VP Sara: “Alam ‘nyo, mas masakit pa ang maiwan ng boyfriend o girlfriend kaysa ma-impeach ka.”

Maybe the vice president was following the Andi-Philmar issue a lot and felt it’s more relatable.

The DDS may also relate much. Daghan siguro sa ilaha nabulagan pod og uyab human niboto sa Uniteam niadtong 2022. Ug karon wala nay Uniteam, wala pa gyuy uyab. Pero si Inday, nakagasto og P612-milyon in confidential funds. Mas shakit siguro gihapon nga mawad-an og pondo ug matangtang sa pwesto.

Everything hurts, even their pockets.

***

VP Sara again: “God save the Philippines”.

We can imagine God replying: Save the Filipinos from whom? Kadiliman o kasamaan? Kadaghan pod ninyo mga yawa sa Pilipinas. Kahago pod ninyo oy.

PS from God: Taym pa, diba nag sulti ka nga ikaw ang Presidente sa impyerno? Upgrade diay ka sa imong amahan nga sigeg saway sa ako nga stupid. Pero amigo nimo ang self-appointed son of God? Ka-weird ninyo no.

***

VP Sara was impeached by the House of Representatives with 240 of its members signing the impeachment.

Sara supporters or the DDS will campaign to make this 240 pro-impeachment representatives lose in the May elections.

Bantay bitaw kung makit-an mo sunod bulan nga molinya didto ang congressman aron modawat og ayuda ….

***

Of the 240 representatives, 43 of them are from Mindanao. And to think former President Tatay Digong called for a Mindanao republic against BBM last year.

Murag pod gibulagan sila og alyado. That’s like Philmar getting that ‘224’ tattoo with that other woman. Wait, that doesn’t make sense, we should stop mixing showbiz parallelisms!

***

An indignation rally was staged by VP Sara supporters in Davao City on Sunday. February 9. They claimed they gathered 2,000 people in the rally but it actually looked less than 240.

Maybe that’s why Duterte supporters don’t believe there was corruption in confidential funds. They don’t know how to count figures to begin with.

***

VP Sara supporters do not believe in the impeachment, and that the VP did nothing wrong with the confidential funds. What is their proof? Mary Grace Piattos, lumabas ka na.

***

Because of the impeachment, the undermanned senatorial slate of PDP-Laban has a platform: Protect VP Sara.

Unsaon na lang ang presyo sa bugas ug uban pang palaliton? Blame BBM

Unsaon na lang ang problema sa edukasyon? Ibalik si VP Sara sa DepEd.

Unsaon na lang ang problema nga wala tay kwarta? Confidential.

God, save us please. Naa may tarong nga mga kandidato sa eleksyon, padaoga na nato sila.

***

The DDS seems to have found a champion in Kidapawan Mayor Paolo Evangelista. The mayor said: “The impeachment of the Vice President will NOT solve poverty, crime, hunger, low literacy. This is the last thing that our country needs.”

The last thing also our country needs, though, is that Vice President who did not solve poverty, hunger, low literacy and made it worse in the past three years.

Poverty and hunger continued and she did not act on these issues. May confidential funds, may 8 OVP satellite offices but nothing about combatting poverty.

Low literacy: Low global rankings during her term as education secretary. Also, there are many backlogs in DepEd projects.

Mayor Pao’s argument is the last thing we need to hear.

***

We may agree with Duterte supporters that there are still many wrongs in the Marcos Jr. administration. The zero-budget for PhilHealth, the huge budget for ayuda, the concerts that BBM attend.



But, we still don’t agree that VP Sara is not at fault. The funds, the midnight rants, the mood swings in interviews, the inability to explain who is Mary Grace Piattos. We reject the Uniteam from the very beginning. We are not the same.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)