COMMENTARY: Gallardo’s slate wins big in COPC elections despite political meddling



CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 11 February) – In an era where press freedom faces relentless challenges, the recently concluded Cagayan de Oro Press Club (COPC) elections offered a striking testament to journalistic integrity.



Despite reports that certain candidates were backed by political interests, with a vote being bought for as much as P2,000, the slate led by veteran journalist and MindaNews reporter Froilan Gallardo secured a decisive victory.



Of the 12-man slate ― Gallardo, Amor Barlisan, Romy Capinpuyan, JB Deveza, Cong Corrales, Joel Jacobo, Nef Luczon, Stephanie Berganio, Tony Albaña, Rodrigo Ociones, Joey Nacalaban, Uriel Quilinguing ― only Deveza and Ociones did not make it to the club’s board of directors for 2025-2026.

Elected president by the club’s 15-man board of directors is Gallardo, for his second term; Uriel Quilingging, executive vice president; Cong Corrales, vice president for print; Romy Capinpuyan, vice president for radio; Nef Luczon, secretary; Steph Berganio, treasurer; and Joey Nacalaban, auditor.



Gallardo’s triumph is more than just a win in a professional association—it is a powerful statement against the creeping influence of money and politics in media institutions.



At a time when journalists in the region face mounting pressures, his leadership offers hope for a press club that remains committed to truth, ethics, and independence.



Money can’t buy credibility



The allegations of vote-buying should alarm anyone who values an independent press. Reports suggest that certain candidates were bankrolled by political patrons, with attempts to sway votes through financial incentives.



Such strategy, however, failed to overpower the overwhelming support for Gallardo’s team. So, what is Team Gallardo’s secret weapon? The old and ever-reliable organizing and legwork.



Why? Because journalists — especially those in the COPC — understand that credibility is their most valuable currency.



No amount of cash can buy the trust that a journalist builds over years of ethical reporting. While political forces may have hoped to influence the press club’s leadership, members sent a clear message: integrity matters more than money.



High stakes



The COPC is not just a social club; it is an institution that safeguards the rights and welfare of journalists in Northern Mindanao. It is the oldest press club in the Philippines.



It provides a platform for defending press freedom, advocating for better working conditions, and ensuring that media practitioners can do their jobs without fear or undue influence.



Had Gallardo’s slate lost to politically-backed candidates, the club could have fallen under the influence of power brokers with vested interests.



This would have undermined the very principles that journalists stand for—truth, accountability, and independence.



Instead, the members chose leadership that prioritizes the profession over political favors.



A call to strengthen media independence



Gallardo’s victory is not just a win for his team but for every journalist who believes in the ethical practice of the profession.



It is a reminder that even in the face of financial pressure, the voice of a united and principled press can prevail.



However, this should also serve as a wake-up call.



The information that money from politicians was reportedly involved in the elections underscores the urgent need for media organizations to fortify their independence.



Journalists must remain vigilant against attempts to infiltrate press institutions, whether through direct funding, subtle favors, or intimidation.



Moving forward



As Gallardo and his team take the helm of the COPC, the challenge now is to ensure that the organization remains a bastion of integrity.



The leadership must push for stronger protections for press freedom, better support for journalists, and greater transparency in the club’s operations.



The COPC election was more than just a leadership contest; it was a battle for the soul of journalism in Cagayan de Oro.



With Gallardo’s decisive victory, the message is clear: truth and integrity will always triumph over money and political machination.

(MINDAVIEWS is the opinion section of MindaNews. Cong B. Corrales is editor in chief of Gold Star Daily based in Cagayan de Oro City.)