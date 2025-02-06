BATANG MINDANAW: Why love the arts and the artists

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 Feb) — February has been universally recognized as a month of love, and while many Filipinos adhere to this tag, we should also inculcate in our minds that it is celebrated here in the Philippines as National Arts Month, as promulgated under Presidential Proclamation No. 683 and signed by the late President Corazon C. Aquino in 1991. Its aim is “to celebrate the artistic excellence and pay tribute to the uniqueness and diversity of the Filipino heritage and culture.”

This celebration has significantly contributed to acknowledging our artists and appreciating their invaluable contributions to the past, present, and potentially the future of the arts in our country. Considerably, our artists serve as both inspiration and guardians of the Filipino identity, helping instill a sense of nationalism and patriotism, especially among the younger generation. Their profession is as noble as any other. Historically, they have enriched us with their creativity and imaginative works, shedding light on social issues, and fostering love for our identity. Thanks to our arts subjects in elementary, high school, and college, we can muster enough memories of prominent as well as prolific artists like Juan Luna, Jose Rizal, and Fernando Amorsolo, to mention a few.

Through film, music, dance, literature, and more, our artists help make sense of the world, providing us with glimpses into our history and important events of the past that remain relevant to this very age. Likewise, their craftsmanship and cultural sensitivity transcend generations, and dedicating a month to them is a fitting recognition of their significant role in our country. Their creative minds raise awareness, challenge norms, provoke thoughts, and widen our horizons. Let us continue to support them in any way possible.

Moreover, as a literary artist and a lecturer of Art Appreciation, I aim to meaningfully share inspiring stories (like this essay), show my passion for language and the arts, and convince people of the value of what I write, all with love. And so, this month can be said to be dedicated to love and the love of the arts.

Just like the colors of the rainbow, I see the arts in all their grandeur, and I hope you do the same.

(Jhon Steven C. Espenido writes from Surigao City.)