TURNING POINT: A Diplomatic Quandary

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 31 January) – President Marcos, Jr. took a rare move of publicly bargaining with China: for it to stop claiming ownership of the West Philippines Sea, to stop harassing our fishermen, to stop supply ships for BRP Sierra Madre from being water-cannoned, and Philippine Coast Guard vessels from being made as laser targets. If complied with, he will, accordingly, return to the US the typhoon missiles installed in strategic locations of the archipelago.

Was it a good bargain for imperialist China? Would it abandon its 10-dash line ownership of the South China Sea in favor of eliminating the threat of weapons of mass destruction (WMD)? The awakened giant is wary of such WMD it is facing directly in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, in the very hometown of PBBM.

Would China take the bait? It is likely. Never mind the legal ownership of the South China Sea. After all, its access and use of it would remain the same, and beyond any impediments. Taking the bait would alter the geopolitics of the region in its favor.

Marcos’ diplomacy is reckless. It is alienating the US because it suggests a realignment of alliances, with the Philippines becoming an ally of China. That would make us then an enemy of the US.

Of the two, which is a better ally?

A country’s diplomacy should always be to its advantage.

Are we to let go of a long-time ally?

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)