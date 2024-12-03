NOMAD VERSES: Pained pen

I felt the wind’s gentle kiss

for the timid candlelight,

an offering to moonlight’s glow

on the dark altar of sorrow,

it’s flame, like my mind, battling

the room’s ghastly shadow.

Or was the kiss meant for the

orphaned page and the lines that

froze on the pen’s dusty edge?

The wind may again blow,

a kiss of death for candle’s glow,

while I, soaking in dawn’s dew,

will dance awkward dances a few.

Under the rain I’ll bow to pain,

tear the page, break the pen.

Redmoon

3 December 2024

Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.