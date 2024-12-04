MIND DA NOISE: Penpen de Sarapen, da magic pen

MINDANAO (MindaNews / 4 Dec) – Penpen de Sarapen. Nope, I’m not reciting a nursery rhyme with a melody attached to it. I’m trying to make sense – if that’s even possible – of why the office of Vice President Sara Duterte, as revealed by the Commission on Audit, used apparently fictitious names as supposed recipients of her confidential and intelligence funds.

And, their “surnames” will floor anyone, including even the DDS diehards – Mary Grace Piattos, Fernando Tempura, Carlos Miguel Oishi, Reymunda Jane Nova and Chippy McDonald.

Piattos, Tempura, Oishi, Nova and McDonald. Sakto ka, gikan sa mga isnaks! I’m not fond of this junk stuff, so I didn’t know they cost millions. Aw!

Nan karon, the Philippine Statistics Authority has confirmed that Mary Grace Piattos could not be found in their registry. Pag-sure mo ba, I went to buy groceries the other day and I found Piattos in the store. Ay, sareee, Jack and Jill Piattos diay to, not Mary Grace, ahihihi.

What about the other snack items, I mean the other supposed recipients? If the PSA doesn’t have the name Mary Grace Piattos in their database and she could not be located despite the P1-million reward, I think they can’t find the other brands, I mean, the other questionable names, either.

Hahay, saon na lang ni. Giduladulaan ra gyud ta ani ba. We work hard and pay taxes with our hard-earned income only for our money to be lost in a stroke of the pen. Samtang ang uban nagpahayahay, hayang-hayang, naghabhab sa Piattos, Tempura, Nova, Oishi ug McDonald gamit ang atong salapi.

But, seriously, basin wrong spelling lang. Basin Pinyato or Puto ang ensaktong apelyido pero medyo katulgon tingali ang staff ni VP Sara sa dihang iyang gipangutana ang ngalan ni Mary Grace.

All right, children, finish the song…Penpen de Sarapen de kutsilyo de armasen.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers).