SOMEONE ELSE’S WINDOWS: A dying tradition for the dead

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 01 November) – Time was when the observance of All Souls’ Day didn’t have the festive atmosphere that we have experienced in recent decades.

Those who came to cemeteries to visit the graves of family members and loved ones would simply light candles and offer prayers in silence. Nobody would even hold a vigil inside cemeteries, either out of fear of ghosts or because of the belief that the dead should be left in peace.

There was an unwritten code of silence. People had their eyes glued to the markers bearing the names of the dead, as if to say that they and their memories shall always be remembered and cherished. For some, perhaps, it was their way of expressing regrets for things said and done or things that were left unsaid and not done before death came knocking on the door.

The solemnity made the occasion similar to marking the Holy Week (which has also given way to commercialism), except that the venue is the cemeteries, not the churches and other worship areas.

If only there’s a way to physically recreate those scenes showing the living trying to reconnect with the dead in ways influenced by beliefs and tradition.

Much has changed though. Whole families now spend whole nights in cemeteries and memorial parks complete with food and drinks, although bringing alcoholic stuff has been banned in most places. Others would bring a sound system for their karaoke session, but that too has been prohibited.

But despite the limits placed on the encroachment of fanfare into a spiritual event there’s no turning back to the old ways. The dead – if they really can feel and see us from their realm – would just have to take comfort in the fact that they will always be remembered and loved.

