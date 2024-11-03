PEACESCAPES: The true measure of struggles in the quest for peace, justice, and equity

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 03 Nov) — Alhamdulillah, we find ourselves reflecting on the blessings of our existence even amidst the chaos wrought by Typhoon Kristine, which has left many parts of the Philippines grappling with its aftermath. In the wake of such calamities, we are often reminded of the resilience that defines humanity’s spirit. However, as we navigate these struggles, we must question the foundation of the causes we rally around. Are our efforts grounded in genuine altruism, or do they serve the interests of those driven by ambitions of power and control?

The core of our struggles often appears tainted by the shadows of political gain, manipulation, and hypocrisy among our leaders. Too frequently, we find ourselves praising those in positions of authority for performing their primary duties, creating a facade of gratitude that masks our collective responsibility to demand integrity, accountability, and genuine service from public servants. The question then arises: are these struggles indeed for the benefit of the people, or are they instruments for the advancement of a privileged few?

As we contemplate our circumstances, we must consider the broader purpose of our creation and the sources of our struggles. These reflections lead us to a crucial realization: merely striving for a world defined by peace, freedom, independence, and justice can lead to disillusionment if we adopt a selective approach to understanding these concepts. Pursuing such ideals must be holistic, addressing outward actions and inner transformations.

The teachings of the Quran provide profound insights into our journey, emphasizing the importance of remaining anchored in a greater purpose. A powerful force governs our existence—the Creator, who holds authority over the world we inhabit and the lives we cherish. Amid the chaos, we can find solace through introspection. The Quran reminds us in Surah Ar-Ra’d (13:11) that change begins within ourselves: “Allah will not change your status until you change what is in yourselves.” This underscores the significance of self-improvement and introspection as foundations for societal progress.

Additionally, Surah Al-Fatiha clarifies that “His path is the right path,” serving as a guiding light through the confusion and moral ambiguity of our struggles and aspirations. This powerful reminder emphasizes the need for self-reflection and accountability in our pursuit of growth and resilience. Our commitment to creating meaningful change must start with sincerely evaluating our priorities, values, and relationships with others.

At the heart of these teachings lies an urgent call to avoid the greed for power, wealth, and status that often corrupts our intentions and actions. When leaders succumb to the allure of self-interest, the result is frequently oppression and neglect of the very people they are meant to serve. It is vital that we, as a society, hold ourselves and our leaders accountable, recognizing that lasting change is not only possible but necessary when we collectively strive for the betterment of our communities and adhere to the principles of empathy and justice.

As we navigate the unpredictable landscape of life, particularly in the face of natural calamities or political strife, let us be guided by the teachings of our faith and a shared commitment to fostering an inclusive and compassionate society. The road to genuine peace is not paved with empty promises or superficial gestures but requires an honest evaluation of our values and priorities. It is about building a community wherein we uplift one another rather than tearing each other down.

As we grapple with the aftermath of Typhoon Kristine and the challenges that lay ahead, let us consciously reflect on the purpose of our actions. Pursuing peace, justice, and equity must begin within our hearts and minds. By changing ourselves, we can inspire the transformation of society at large. May we find the strength to advocate for truth and justice and strive to contribute to a world where peace is grounded in sincerity and mutual respect.

May this reflection enlighten our minds and guide our hearts on the journey ahead. May we find blessings and enlightenment in pursuing a purpose-driven life.

*****

The concept of “PeaceScapes” urges us to look beyond our immediate interests and embrace a holistic view of our interconnectedness. It seeks to highlight an inclusive definition of peace in the Philippine context. Peace is contested by multiple meanings, which may stem from social and cultural contexts. Peace can suddenly disappear, even in places where peace is a longstanding norm. We, as people, have explored various aspects of peace, such as what it is and what it should be, as well as the different factors influencing the chances of achieving it.