NOMAD VERSES: Desaparecido

Every night I lean by the porch waiting

for your silhouette under the stars.

It’s a ritual of fear, for it’s like

seeing again the mean shadows

that came and crashed the gate,

and snatched you from my arms.

On that night I lost you, your smile,

your mirth, everything about you,

and everything about me, my smile,

my mirth. You were my world.

If you’re dead, where’s your grave?

I combed the fields for your flesh

and bones, shreds of your clothes.

But there’s nothing, not even the scent

of the frail body I hugged each day.

How many candles have I burned

before the Virgin holding a dead son?

Or was I looking at my own image,

one depicting pain and sorrow?

I no longer know what to feel.

Yet, still I wait, still I hope.

Redmoon

06 November 2024

Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.