WebClick Tracer

BATANG MINDANAW: Two poems

-

batang mindanaw column mindaviews

A Solitary Walk
At night, I find my peace alone,
In quiet streets, I make my way,
The world’s loud clamor fades to a tone,
And worries float away like clouds of gray.

Each step I take, I feel the release,
The moonlight guides me, calm and bright.
In solitude, I find my unadulterated ease,
Tomorrow calls me back to night—
to breathe again.

I, the Writer
I am a writer.
Yesterday, I wrote about yesterday;
Today, I am writing about today;
Tomorrow, I will write about tomorrow,
Only to realize that writing
has healed,
heals,
and
will heal
me in every way.

Jhon Steven C. Espenido writes from Surigao City.

Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy

Search MindaNews

Share this MindaNews story
Send us Feedback