BATANG MINDANAW: Two poems

A Solitary Walk

At night, I find my peace alone,

In quiet streets, I make my way,

The world’s loud clamor fades to a tone,

And worries float away like clouds of gray.

Each step I take, I feel the release,

The moonlight guides me, calm and bright.

In solitude, I find my unadulterated ease,

Tomorrow calls me back to night—

to breathe again.

I, the Writer

I am a writer.

Yesterday, I wrote about yesterday;

Today, I am writing about today;

Tomorrow, I will write about tomorrow,

Only to realize that writing

has healed,

heals,

and

will heal

me in every way.

Jhon Steven C. Espenido writes from Surigao City.