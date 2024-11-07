BATANG MINDANAW: Two poems

A Solitary Walk
At night, I find my peace alone,
In quiet streets, I make my way,
The world’s loud clamor fades to a tone,
And worries float away like clouds of gray.
Each step I take, I feel the release,
The moonlight guides me, calm and bright.
In solitude, I find my unadulterated ease,
Tomorrow calls me back to night—
to breathe again.
I, the Writer
I am a writer.
Yesterday, I wrote about yesterday;
Today, I am writing about today;
Tomorrow, I will write about tomorrow,
Only to realize that writing
has healed,
heals,
and
will heal
me in every way.
Jhon Steven C. Espenido writes from Surigao City.