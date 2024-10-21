TURNING POINT: Whom the Gods Wish to Destroy

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 21 October) – The House of Representatives Quad Committee’s (Quad Comm) sharp investigation hauled a good number of credible extra-judicial killing (EJK) witnesses, mostly families or relatives of the victims enough to pin down the perpetrators of the heinous crime. This development made Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa jittery, to the point that he publicly declared that his Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs in the Senate would also conduct a parallel investigation on the same issue and concern. Critics consider this funny if not ridiculous and self-serving.

Bato, then Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, was the architect and the top brass in the execution of the Duterte drug war that claimed 6000 plus lives per the PNP count or 20,000 plus per Human Rights Watch’s tally.

So, how would the top killer investigate himself and his patron? Has Bato lost his marbles?

Indeed, whom the gods wish to destroy, they make them first crazy.

If Bato’s case were to happen in Japan, the concerned would have long committed harakiri. But dela Rosa is a pachyderm and doesn’t have such honor. For him, public ridicule is enough of an option.

A Senate investigation in aid of legislation is a non-issue. It is appropriate that the Blue Ribbon Committee should conduct it for objectivity and credibility.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)