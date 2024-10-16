TURNING POINT: Local Jail for EJK Culprits

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 16 Oct) – The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives investigations are unmatched in the expanse and thoroughness of the conduct of congressional inquiries for decades. The Quad Com comprises the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety, Human Rights, and Public Accounts.

The public hearings were able to link the operation of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to the trade of dangerous drugs, human trafficking, money laundering, murders, and extra-judicial killings (EJKs).

There appears a high public trust in the Quad Com’s search for truth and justice. Out of the woods, for instance, comes a surprising and repentant witness, PCol Royina Garma, telling tales of the excesses of the past administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, endangering her person and those close to her. Garma, who is alleged as one of the executors of the Davao Death Squad (DDS), disclosed that Duterte, immediately upon assumption as President of the Republic, instructed her to find a person who would be tasked to duplicate the Davao template of eliminating drug personalities nationwide. She recommended PCol. Edilberto Leonardo. Of course, Leonardo had to work under the command of then PNP Chief Bato dela Rosa, the architect of Tokhang and Project Double-barrel. The PRRD Narco list surfaced thereupon and the witch hunt and elimination of those found on the list followed. The reward system made the summary execution of drug suspects widespread.

The PNP recorded 6,000 drug-related deaths; whereas, human rights watchers placed the toll at 20,000-30,000. The PNP figure is relatively low resulting only from “nanlaban kasi” (they fought back) episode of the drug war.

The death toll naturally rose because PRRD then encouraged civilians to arm themselves and kill suspected drug lords, pushers, and users in the neighborhood and promised them bounties, support, and recognition for the accomplishment.

Once, upon arrival at NAIA from Qatar, he told the OFWs who were around: “If you lose your job, I’ll give you one. Kill all the drug addicts. Help me kill addicts” and “let’s kill addicts every day.”

The alarming implication of such pronouncements was that he approved of vigilantism and was promoting extra-judicial killing throughout the land.

The evidence is piling against Duterte and his henchman Bato dela Rosa. The Quad Com should give the duo a day with them to hear their side for the benefit of the public.

Better still, the Quad Com may assist families of EJK victims in filing criminal complaints against Digong Duterte and Bato dela Rosa in proper court.

Sweet justice is seeing these culprits in local jailhouse.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)