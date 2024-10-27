TAUSUG IN DOHA: Tabu’ Sānaw

I

Bawang, lara, biy na kamu!

Lukay, lukay, ipag ta’mu

Bunga sayng sulaybadju

Tabu’ Sānaw subu-subu

II

Bungangkahuy, sayul, ista’

Pamiy nakaw, Utu’, Inda’!

In gasud hi Babu’, Bapa’

Nakatūg biya’ mahaba’

III

Tanju’, tigidlüm siyawahan

Bat da muddal kapatungan

Karut bugas biyüklaran

Piyunya piyaglampik barang

IV

Hi Apu’ ku namuwkut na

Namiy jiyajangat kapaya

Bulak marang nangiram da

Kaliyaun kunu’ niya

V

In gimbahanun, tau-puw’

Magsambi’ barang bārsibu’

Hinug nangka’, lahing, kāku’

Kaymu, kagang, ista’ mangku’

VI

Manga barang lalagihun

Ha ginlupaan bituun

Tabu’ Sānaw mamaksurun

Maluhay muddal pagbiyhun

VII

Mamimiy, magdaragang

Waypa Kahawa Bāng-Bāng

Lapit adlaw bayang-bayang

Way kumülasüg sin jangngang

VIII

Tabu’ Sānaw-Tabu’ Sānaw

Aku hi Apu’ piyukaw

Pa tabu’ kita tumandaw!

Mamusui sumping adlaw

IX

Uh! Alindang kasumpingan

Saddala ha pangatayan

Uyum mu lapat-taguban

Tāguri’ ha taas āyan!

English translation by Warina Sushil A. Jukuy

Tabu’ Sānaw

I

Garlic, pepper, come ye buy!

Coconut fronds to weave ta’mu

Banana fruits called sulaybadju

Literally, storm-tested, oh my

That’s Tabu’ Sānaw

At dawn for you!

II

Come buy now, Utu’, Inda’!

Fruits, vegetables, fish

Hollered our Babu’, Bapa’

Their voices resonating cheerily from sleep suffice

III

Torch, lits up what’s dim alight

Feast your gazes upon all stocks

Lain openly spreads in sack o rice

Utilized

to mantle goods at modest price

IV

My Apu’ now squatted, crouched

Set eyes to buy that papaya grated

Raw marang she craves, covets

To her mind, it soon shall be kaliya’

V

Be you Highlanders, be they islanders betwixt

Will barter, oh trade equally surplus

Ripe jackfruit, coconut for me

Shall be, crabs, frigate mackerels for thee

VI

All these goods are essentials

Seem stellar be it on the ground

Tabu’ Sānaw indeed is a place to be

Cheap produce for sale all here awaiting thee

VII

Buyers, sellers,

Sans coffee, native pastries

Just before daybreak

With life, it throbs for you it swells

How vibrant is the energy felt

VIII

Tabu’ Sānaw-Tabu’ Sānaw

I am by my Apu’ roused up

To the market we now must hie

In glorious morn, let’s pluck flowers, my son!

IX

Oh! How enthralling are the resplendent blooms

Settling bliss inside our hearts

Oh how so alluring your smile demure

Like kite soaring above the horizon!

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar.)