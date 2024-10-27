WebClick Tracer

TAUSUG IN DOHA: Tabu’ Sānaw

tausug in doha column gamson quijano mindaviews

Bawang, lara, biy na kamu! 
Lukay, lukay, ipag ta’mu
Bunga sayng sulaybadju 
Tabu’ Sānaw subu-subu

II

Bungangkahuy, sayul, ista’ 
Pamiy nakaw, Utu’, Inda’! 
In gasud hi Babu’, Bapa’
Nakatūg biya’ mahaba’ 

III

Tanju’, tigidlüm siyawahan
Bat da muddal kapatungan 
Karut bugas biyüklaran 
Piyunya piyaglampik barang

IV

Hi Apu’ ku namuwkut na  
Namiy jiyajangat kapaya
Bulak marang nangiram da
Kaliyaun kunu’ niya 

V

In gimbahanun, tau-puw’
Magsambi’ barang bārsibu’ 
Hinug nangka’, lahing, kāku’
Kaymu, kagang, ista’ mangku’

VI

Manga barang lalagihun
Ha ginlupaan bituun
Tabu’ Sānaw mamaksurun
Maluhay muddal pagbiyhun

VII

Mamimiy, magdaragang
Waypa Kahawa Bāng-Bāng 
Lapit adlaw bayang-bayang 
Way kumülasüg sin jangngang 

VIII

Tabu’ Sānaw-Tabu’ Sānaw
Aku hi Apu’ piyukaw 
Pa tabu’ kita tumandaw! 
Mamusui sumping adlaw

IX

Uh! Alindang kasumpingan
Saddala ha pangatayan
Uyum mu lapat-taguban
Tāguri’ ha taas āyan! 

English translation by Warina Sushil A. Jukuy

Tabu’ Sānaw 

I

Garlic, pepper, come ye buy!
Coconut fronds to weave ta’mu
Banana fruits called sulaybadju
Literally, storm-tested, oh my
That’s Tabu’ Sānaw 
At dawn for you!

II

Come buy now, Utu’, Inda’!
Fruits, vegetables, fish
Hollered our Babu’, Bapa’
Their voices resonating cheerily from sleep suffice

III

Torch, lits up what’s dim alight
Feast your gazes upon all stocks 
Lain openly spreads in sack o rice
Utilized
to mantle goods at modest price

IV

My Apu’ now squatted, crouched
Set eyes to buy that papaya grated
Raw marang she craves, covets
To her mind, it soon shall be kaliya’

V

Be you Highlanders, be they islanders betwixt
Will barter, oh trade equally surplus
Ripe jackfruit, coconut for me
Shall be, crabs, frigate mackerels for thee

VI

All these goods are essentials
Seem stellar be it on the ground
Tabu’ Sānaw indeed is a place to be 
Cheap produce for sale all here awaiting thee

VII

Buyers, sellers, 
Sans coffee, native pastries 
Just before daybreak 
With life, it throbs for you it swells
How vibrant is the energy felt 

VIII

Tabu’ Sānaw-Tabu’ Sānaw 
I am by my Apu’ roused up
To the market we now must hie
In glorious morn, let’s pluck flowers, my son!

IX

Oh! How enthralling are the resplendent blooms
Settling bliss inside our hearts 
Oh how so alluring your smile demure
Like kite soaring above the horizon!

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar.) 

