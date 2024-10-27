TAUSUG IN DOHA: Tabu’ Sānaw

I
Bawang, lara, biy na kamu!
Lukay, lukay, ipag ta’mu
Bunga sayng sulaybadju
Tabu’ Sānaw subu-subu
II
Bungangkahuy, sayul, ista’
Pamiy nakaw, Utu’, Inda’!
In gasud hi Babu’, Bapa’
Nakatūg biya’ mahaba’
III
Tanju’, tigidlüm siyawahan
Bat da muddal kapatungan
Karut bugas biyüklaran
Piyunya piyaglampik barang
IV
Hi Apu’ ku namuwkut na
Namiy jiyajangat kapaya
Bulak marang nangiram da
Kaliyaun kunu’ niya
V
In gimbahanun, tau-puw’
Magsambi’ barang bārsibu’
Hinug nangka’, lahing, kāku’
Kaymu, kagang, ista’ mangku’
VI
Manga barang lalagihun
Ha ginlupaan bituun
Tabu’ Sānaw mamaksurun
Maluhay muddal pagbiyhun
VII
Mamimiy, magdaragang
Waypa Kahawa Bāng-Bāng
Lapit adlaw bayang-bayang
Way kumülasüg sin jangngang
VIII
Tabu’ Sānaw-Tabu’ Sānaw
Aku hi Apu’ piyukaw
Pa tabu’ kita tumandaw!
Mamusui sumping adlaw
IX
Uh! Alindang kasumpingan
Saddala ha pangatayan
Uyum mu lapat-taguban
Tāguri’ ha taas āyan!
English translation by Warina Sushil A. Jukuy
Tabu’ Sānaw
I
Garlic, pepper, come ye buy!
Coconut fronds to weave ta’mu
Banana fruits called sulaybadju
Literally, storm-tested, oh my
That’s Tabu’ Sānaw
At dawn for you!
II
Come buy now, Utu’, Inda’!
Fruits, vegetables, fish
Hollered our Babu’, Bapa’
Their voices resonating cheerily from sleep suffice
III
Torch, lits up what’s dim alight
Feast your gazes upon all stocks
Lain openly spreads in sack o rice
Utilized
to mantle goods at modest price
IV
My Apu’ now squatted, crouched
Set eyes to buy that papaya grated
Raw marang she craves, covets
To her mind, it soon shall be kaliya’
V
Be you Highlanders, be they islanders betwixt
Will barter, oh trade equally surplus
Ripe jackfruit, coconut for me
Shall be, crabs, frigate mackerels for thee
VI
All these goods are essentials
Seem stellar be it on the ground
Tabu’ Sānaw indeed is a place to be
Cheap produce for sale all here awaiting thee
VII
Buyers, sellers,
Sans coffee, native pastries
Just before daybreak
With life, it throbs for you it swells
How vibrant is the energy felt
VIII
Tabu’ Sānaw-Tabu’ Sānaw
I am by my Apu’ roused up
To the market we now must hie
In glorious morn, let’s pluck flowers, my son!
IX
Oh! How enthralling are the resplendent blooms
Settling bliss inside our hearts
Oh how so alluring your smile demure
Like kite soaring above the horizon!
