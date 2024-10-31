NOMAD VERSES: When I’m Gone

When I’m gone, don’t grieve,

for even if you’d no longer

see me race across the hills.

I’ll leave my footprints on the trails.

When I’m gone, don’t grieve,

for death cannot mute my songs.

I’ll lend my voice to the sparrows,

so they may wake you each dawn.

When I’m gone, don’t grieve,

afraid you can feel no more

the trembling of my heart.

It throbs with your laugh and cry.

When I’m gone, don’t grieve,

for I’m never gone. I’m the

cold rain on your shoulders,

the warm sunshine on your face.

Redmoon

Eve of Hallows 2024

(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.)