BATANG MINDANAW: Belated Happy Teachers Day

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 October) – Imagine, where would we be without them?

On October 5, we celebrated World Teachers Day – a global event that takes place every year to honor the contributions of teachers. Aside from being a day of celebration, it is also a salient reminder for all of us that we would not be the people we are today if not for our teacher’s relentless effort in teaching us valuable lessons – lessons that are instrumental in nation-building and in our personal lives.

There would be no doctors, lawyers, engineers, journalists or even teachers – the list goes on – if not for them guiding us, challenging us and drilling into us the realities of the world.

Growing up, I always viewed teaching as an easy profession — not until I became one. I recently entered the world of teaching, and I have never felt so exhausted in my life. At just 24 years old, my physical and mental well-being is challenged; my body and mind already bear the emblem of someone who has faced the demise of youthful energy after decades of work. Moreover, teaching is challenging, but it is also rewarding, with lessons ingrained and knowledge embedded in students.

Indeed, it can be said that our future lies in our teachers, and they deserve to be recognized in the best way possible. I, too, should recognize myself for not giving up and for having the conviction to face the challenges and future challenges that the profession offers me.

William R. Adan, Ph.D., a retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, describes teachers as follows (TURNING POINT: Listen to Teachers, 10/5/24): “Teachers play the defining role of molding the young into responsible citizens of the land. They are crucial in nation building and development. We need them; they should be assured decent compensation to live decent lives.”

Belated Happy Teacher’s Day!

Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 24, writes from Surigao City and is currently employed as a full-time guest lecturer at Surigao del Norte State University.