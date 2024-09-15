TAUSUG IN DOHA: A Walk to Remember

DOHA, Qatar (MindaNews /15 Sept) — As a child, I wondered why my paternal grandmother and I never hailed a tricycle to go to the Jolo market, even though we had enough coins to pay for the fare. Instead, she always chose to walk.

It is understandable that we didn’t need to take a tricycle to the market because we didn’t have heavy items. However, when we had heavy items to bring home, I found it difficult to walk, but she still preferred walking.

I sometimes found myself frowning along the way but if we were to walk home despite that heavy load, as a conciliatory gesture, my granny would give me the money that was supposed to pay for the tricycle ride. I would be consoled by that.

Nevertheless, if the items we purchased were very heavy, my granny (Apu’/Ina’ Māas in Tausug), would decide to take a tricycle and I would be so happy.

Walking was my granny’s favorite activity. No wonder her posture was still upright even in her 60s, and her skin retained its youthful appearance.

Because of her, I grew up used to walking everywhere I go. I walked to school and back home during my elementary and high school days in Jolo. Even when I attended my Islamic school, I also walked. In college in Zamboanga City, I occasionally walked when going to school and home, saving my money for food.

In high school, I felt ashamed when my elementary school friends, who were either riding motorcycles or being dropped off in cars by their parents, saw me walking in my school uniform or carrying my things after returning from the market.

As I became more conscious of life’s realities, I realized that my beloved granny was preparing me for more challenging times. Although she didn’t explicitly explain the benefits of walking, she passed on to me an invaluable secret for effectively relieving and managing life’s stress: walking.

Living as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) is a challenging journey. The waves of homesickness and the daunting realities of adult life, including various trials and hardships, are overwhelming. These life trials resemble the ebb and flow of hunger and thirst, constantly presenting themselves and then receding but never entirely disappearing.

Like my granny, I prefer walking to work and back home, especially during winter. I enjoy walking in parks or along the corniches to rejuvenate myself mentally and emotionally. I find that taking walks helps me destress when I’m feeling mentally and emotionally overwhelmed.

It’s a good thing in Qatar; walking in designated areas such as parks and corniches is incredibly safe, even during late hours. The absence of stray dogs and suspicious individuals make it a secure environment for walking by your lonesome.

As I walk, my weary thoughts and emotions intertwine like threads, creating a beautiful work of art like Pīys Siyabit or Habul Tiyahian. Through walking, I prepare myself to be resilient in facing life’s challenges. Most of all, walking feels like my granny holds my hands and tells me, “Now you understand the wisdom of why I trained you to walk at your tender age.”

Perhaps, during my granny’s time, whenever life overwhelmed her with trials, walking was one of her ways to destress, reflect, and strategize how to face logically and effectively resolve her never-ending struggles for the family she dearly loves and cares for. If only she had let me know, I would have been more than happy to go with her wherever she wanted to go to make her feel better.

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar. His granny passed away in 2016).